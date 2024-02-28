NIH accepts non-animal testing recommendations and Cruelty Free International pushes HEARTS bill
28 Feb 2024 --- Cruelty-Free International reports that Monica Bertagnolli, director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), will highlight non-animal research methods, pushing forward efforts to remove animal testing in cosmetics and other sectors.
The director accepted recommendations in an NIH working group report, “Catalyzing the Development and Use of Novel Alternative Methods,” which calls for more investment in non-animal testing practices.
According to Cruelty Free International, the NIH spends over US$12 million of taxpayer money on animal experiments every year. A 2019 poll revealed that 79% of respondents said the NIH should focus on alternative scientific methods instead of animal testing.
Monica Engebretson, head of public affairs for North America at Cruelty-Free International, says: “The NIH is the world’s largest funder of animal experiments, but most taxpayers would prefer that it prioritize research utilizing scientifically valid non-animal methods.”
The organization says the advancement toward alternative testing directly results from the language used in the Fiscal Year 2022 Labor, Health and Human Services Appropriations bill at the behest of the Humane and Existing Alternatives in Research and Testing Sciences (HEARTS) Act authors.
Highlighting HEARTS
The NIH report highlights non-animal research and testing methods — called “novel alternative methods” — and includes recommendations that reinforce the need for legislation such as the HEARTS Act.
“If the NIH takes seriously the recommendations put forth by the working group report, it could have a global impact both in delivering new treatments and cures for human conditions and in phasing out the use of animals in research and testing,” expresses Engebretson.
Representatives Chris Pappas from New Hampshire and Ken Calvert from California put forward the HEARTS Act in the US. It would ensure that at least one person with expertise in non-animal research methods will review future grant proposals.
The HEARTS Act would also establish a “National Center for Alternatives to Animals in Research and Testing” within the NIH to aid, fund and train scientists in animal alternatives in research and support for human-centered methods.
By Sabine Waldeck