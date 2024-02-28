Coty launches Infiniment Coty Paris: 14 fragrances blending past and future
28 Feb 2024 --- Coty announces the launch of Infiniment Coty Paris, a collection of niche perfumes that “bridges the past and the future,” to celebrate its 120th anniversary.
Commenting on the launch, Coty CEO Sue Nabi tells WWD, “It’s really going to be the flagship of innovation, sustainability and cultural relevance of the Coty group.” The brand was developed by Nabi and Orveda co-founder and CEO Nicholas Vu, drawing inspiration from their histories and origins.
Vu was born in Vietnam and places a “socio-cultural approach at the core of his creative mindset.” He says he aims to support the next-generation creatives with the tools required to express themselves.
Nabi was born in Algeria and says she built her career based on science and beauty.
In an Instagram post, Infiniment Coty declares its ambition to “reinvent Coty’s legacy as a fragrance pioneer.” It was unveiled at Somerset House London, UK, in October last year, while the collection will reportedly be shown in Paris next month.
“Fragrance disrupter since 1904”
The Infiniment Coty Paris collection features 14 fragrances based on molecular perfumery.
The scents are separated into three categories for dawn, daytime and dusk. The bottles will reportedly be available for €230 (US$249) for a 75 ml bottle and include “Genres,” centered around musk, “Soleil d’Ikosim” with orange blossom and “Matin de Jade,” which has ginger notes.
“Our 14 fragrances emerge through the power of dualities, ultimately revealing the most compelling balance,” reads the brand’s Instagram post. “I am a doorway between the past and future.”
The post refers to 1904 when Coty took a “revolutionary” approach to raw materials in modern perfumery by “blending natural and synthetic ingredients.”
ith its latest launch, the brand says it is introducing a patent-pending technology that makes the fragrance last longer, up to 30 hours.
“Each bottle is crafted to celebrate boundless creativity. Nicholas Vu has ingeniously designed the Infiniment Coty Paris bottles to be stackable, transforming them into a versatile platform for artistic expression,” says the brand.
Fragrance expansion
Earlier this month, Coty and Italian luxury fashion house Etro joined forces with a new license agreement. With this move, Coty wished to broaden its portfolio of producing and distributing fragrances and home scents, with the partnership set to continue past 2040.
Additionally, Coty made strides in perfumes, entering into a new licensing agreement with Marni to create and distribute a line of fragrances. Meanwhile, it renewed its license agreement with Netherlands-based Mexx and Germany-based Bruno Banani.
By Venya Patel