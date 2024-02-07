Coty expands portfolio with new licensing and renewals with Marni, Mexx and Bruno Banani
07 Feb 2024 --- In a series of business moves, Coty makes strides in licensing agreements with renowned brands.
The beauty giant enters into a new licensing agreement with Marni to create and distribute a line of fragrances. Meanwhile, it renewed its license agreement with Netherlands-based Mexx and Germany-based Bruno Banani.
Tapping Italian luxury
Coty and Marni, the Italian luxury fashion brand, have decided to “develop, produce and distribute” fragrances and beauty products beyond 2024.
“We are delighted to announce our new partnership with Marni, a brand known for its innovation, creativity and unique youthful approach to luxury. Marni is highly recognized in the fashion industry, with particular brand strength in Asia and Europe,” says Sue Nabi, Coty’s CEO.
“This licensing agreement aligns with Coty’s highly successful strategic direction of focusing on fashion-driven licenses with multi-category potential that resonate across key markets. We are excited to start working with Marni to develop premium beauty offerings that bring the Fashion House’s visual style and values in beauty to life.”
Barbara Calò, Marni’s CEO, added: “The alliance with Coty, a pioneering force in the beauty industry, marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of Marni, in line with our commitment to offering a holistic brand experience. Through the introduction of fragrances and beauty products that will seamlessly integrate into our brand universe, we’re redefining the brand’s boundaries, opening up new opportunities of affirmation for Marni.”
Maximizing Mexx fragrances
Following a collaboration that began in 2016, Coty extended its license agreement with Mexx for over 25 years, encompassing all Mexx fragrances and colognes.
Coty says the partnership enabled Mexx to establish itself as a leading fragrance brand — “one of the top four” — particularly in Germany.
“We are delighted to further strengthen our thriving relationship with Mexx. Mexx is renowned for its range of classic, fresh fragrances and for pushing the category boundaries on sustainability. This long-term partnership extension will enable us to accelerate the brand’s momentum and fuel ambitious expansion plans into dynamic new markets and categories. We are excited to collaborate on the next chapter of Mexx’s growth as we unleash the brand’s potential,” comments Nabi.
“Our ongoing relationship with Coty mirrors that of Mexx’s foundation: A highly collaborative partnership between two compatible, complementary forces. We look forward to building upon our successful partnership with Coty as we refresh our signature lines and look toward exciting new growth opportunities.”
Stefano Curti, chief brands officer of Consumer Beauty at Coty, adds: “This agreement builds upon the significant synergies we have created with Mexx and will enable us to continue the premiumization of the brand and its category expansion. We look forward to working closely with Mexx as its founders, Ron Janssen and Ferry Helmer, continue to bring the vision to life, anchored in our shared values of collaboration, innovation and sustainability.”
Bruno Banani plans portfolio premiumization
Coty also renewed its long-term license agreement with Bruno Banani for over twenty years.
“I am delighted we have renewed our highly successful partnership with Bruno Banani as the brand celebrates its 30th anniversary. Since winning the license in 2015, Coty has cemented Bruno Banani’s position as Germany’s leading fragrance brand with the iconic Man and Woman,” says Nabi.
“With the introduction of further blockbuster fragrance innovations, such as Loyal Man and Magnetic Woman, as well as other highly successful body care lines, Coty has built Bruno Banani into one of the leading consumer beauty brands in Germany, Benelux and Eastern Europe.”
Jan Jassner, CEO at Bruno Banani, adds: “We are excited to extend our dynamic partnership with Coty as we continue to bolster the positioning of our brand in beauty. This marks another exciting milestone in our ongoing relationship with Coty as we work to bring our shared vision and values to life across ever-evolving new categories, segments and consumer groups.”
By Venya Patel