ELF reports solid earnings and releases beauty app for 3D product experience
07 Feb 2024 --- ELF launches a beauty shopping app for Apple Vision Pro, while also reporting strong quarterly results that beat expectations.
Titled “your best ELF,” the visionOS app includes “first-of-its-kind” features designed for Apple Vision Pro to take advantage of its 3D interface that users control with hand and eye movements. The app was created in partnership with Obsess, an immersive shopping platform and visionOS developer. The spatial experience incorporates an assortment of 3D ELF products.
“We know that emotional connection plays a large role in consumer decision-making, and that’s the intention behind the [ELF] app for Apple Vision Pro,” said Neha Singh, founder and CEO of Obsess.
“The ‘your best [ELF]’ is a space where the [ELF] community can indulge in a deeper relationship with the brand through immersive exploration and branded games. Offering users an entirely new way to engage with the brand, the app paves the way for a new era of spatial shopping and immersive storytelling for beauty.”
The Apple Vision pro is a spatial computer from Apple that combines digital content with physical space.
Beauty experience
Users can shop on the app by using Apple Pay and participate in activities such as guided meditations, stretching exercises and an interactive paint-by-numbers game.
“‘Your best [ELF]’ is a game-changing beauty experience that welcomes users to relax, de-stress and focus on being their best self,” said Ekta Chopra, chief digital officer at ELF Beauty.”
Partnering with Obsess to launch one of the first beauty shopping apps for Apple Vision Pro is an evolution for our brand, which has always been digitally-led. We are champions for innovation and new technology platforms. The decision to launch on Apple Vision Pro is not only natural for us; it is critical to continue to meet our community — and entertain them — wherever they are.”
The beauty brand created three “environments” on the app for users to explore: Camo Cove, Big Mood, and Halo Glow, which were themed after an ELF product available in the app. All in-app products and scenes are modelled in 3D and rendered at a 4K display from each eye of the device.
ELF Beauty blasts expectations
The company raised its full-year guidance for the third quarter in a row after growing net sales by 85% in its latest quarter, with its cosmetics sector gaining 305 basis points of market share.
Last October, the company closed the acquisition of skin care brand Naturium for US$333 million in a combination of cash and company stock. The company says that acquisition furthers its mission to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face and skin concern.
By Sabine Waldeck