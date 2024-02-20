Coty and Etro Italian luxury fashion house partner for fragrance and home scenting
20 Feb 2024 --- Coty and Italian luxury fashion house Etro join forces with a new license agreement. With this move, Coty seeks to broaden its portfolio of producing and distributing fragrances and home scents, with the partnership set to continue past 2040.
The beauty giant also seeks to solidify its standing as a preferred partner for fashion houses and brands.
Established in Milan in 1968 by Gerolamo Etro, Etro is touted for its craftsmanship, creativity, ready-to-wear, accessories, home scents and fragrances.
Innovation and expansion
The agreement between Coty and Etro is a long-term collaboration for “exploration, community and creativity.” Both companies aim to explore new categories and innovations to grow Etro’s beauty portfolio.
“We are delighted to announce our new alliance with Etro, a fashion house renowned for its timeless designs and relentless focus on quality. Etro is an iconic brand with a long-standing heritage of excellence that is reflected across every facet of its business,” says Sue Nabi, Coty’s CEO.
“This agreement further underscores Coty’s focus on fashion driven licenses with significant multi category potential that resonate with consumers in our key markets. We are excited to collaborate with Etro, building on the brand’s existing beauty offering and bringing its unique brand identity to life through new categories and launches.”
Boosting brand presence
Under this agreement, Coty will be responsible for developing, producing and distributing all Etro perfumes and fragrances.
Fabrizio Cardinali, Etro’s CEO, says: “This partnership with Coty marks another invigorating chapter for Etro as we continue to bolster the evolution of our beauty portfolio. The collaboration will enable us to leverage synergies between our companies while taking advantage of Coty’s expertise and industry-leading capabilities.”
“We are looking forward to working with the Coty team to explore ways of developing our beauty presence in a way that is authentic to Etro, further strengthening our ability to meet the dynamic and ever-evolving demands of our consumers across different markets.”
While pursuing new opportunities for innovation and expansion, Coty will continue Etro’s legacy through its Shantung and Paisley lines, which embody the brand’s love of design and beauty.
In recent developments, Coty expanded its portfolio with new licensing with Marni for fragrances, while it renewed licenses with Mexx and Bruno Banani.
Edited by Venya Patel