Kao’s Curél launches “wearable stratum corneum care” for severely dry skin treatment
20 Feb 2024 --- Kao Corporation is unveiling Curél Outfit-for-Skin Potion and Curél Veil Creator to tackle severe skin dryness. They will be launching on April 4 this year.
With its latest line of skin care products, Curél, Kao’s global brand, specializes in skin science and offers a strategy for addressing extremely dry skin.
Curél Outfit-for-Skin Potion and Curél Veil Creator use ceramides and Kao’s “Fine Fiber Technology” to create an “ultra-thin, moisture-rich” veil that immediately covers the skin and penetrates deep into the stratum corneum, designed for relief and long-lasting hydration.
Powered by bleed-out tech
Kao claims that Curél Outfit-for-Skin Potion’s ultra-thin veil serves as a defense barrier, releasing moisturizing ingredients that hydrate and nourish the skin all night.
Unlike previous versions, the cosmetics giant says the new potion uses “bleed-out technology,” which ensures that moisturizing ingredients are fully absorbed into the skin for maximum efficacy.
The “bleed-out-technology” is a process for filling the spaces between the ultra-fine fibers of the veil with moisturizing ingredients to nourish the skin.
Collaboration for application
Kao and Panasonic Corporation worked together to create the cutting-edge Veil Creator diffuser, simplifying the application process.
The spray tool, which comes with Curél Outfit-for-Skin Potion, is said to deliver convenient and accurate moisture treatment for users by applying an ultra-thin veil to specific areas in seconds.
“The device is compact and freestanding for easy handling,” says Kao.
Subscription service
Kao has launched a subscription service that can be accessed via Rentio and the company’s official online store, My Kao Mall, to make the skin care routine easier to follow and maintain.
Customers can choose between two subscription tiers:
The Basic Kit includes Curél Veil Creator and Curél Outfit-for-Skin Potion, delivered once every three months for ¥3,980 (US$ 26.5) monthly.
The Premium Kit offers Curél Veil Creator, Curél Outfit-for-Skin Potion (delivered once every three months) and a Curél add-on product delivered monthly for ¥5,980 (US$38).
Curél Outfit-for-Skin Potion is priced at ¥6,000 (US$40)and Veil Creator is priced at ¥27,000 (US$180).
Last week, Kao launched a series of humidity and temperature stress reduction products named Bioré Zero. The line is designed to provide an anti-sticky feel and fight perspiration amid rising global temperatures.
Edited by Venya Patel