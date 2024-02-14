“Wear comfort on your skin”: Kao creates Bioré Zero for anti-sticky feel amid rising global temperatures
14 Feb 2024 --- Kao Corporation has announced a new series of humidity and temperature stress reduction products named Bioré Zero.
Under the Bioré brand, the line includes products that apply an additional protective layer on the skin’s surface to fight perspiration and stickiness. The company says to “wear comfort on your skin” with Bioré Zero, which keeps the skin pleasant for an extended period by continuing to dry perspiration.
Kao intends to gradually release the series throughout the year, starting on March 2 in Japan and in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore.
Global and body warming
Global warming is causing the world to become hotter and more humid. According to a survey conducted by Kao, approximately 80% of people in Japan feel discomfort because their skin becomes sticky due to sweat and stuffiness.
Additionally, approximately 70% of people desire to get rid of discomfort from sweat and stickiness.
One item from the rage is the Bioré Zero Sheet. It contains a high powder content and is soaked in liquid. The sheet “keeps consumers comfortable even in hot and humid environments.”
The brand says the Zero Sheet has two functions that “could not be achieved with Bioré’s conventional wiping sheets.” It has qualities like “plenty of liquid when wiping your skin,” providing an “instant smooth powder feel after wiping your skin.”
The drying technology generates a “long-lasting veil,” using a high transpiration powder that continues to dry sweat and wraps around the skin. According to the brand, using it in the morning will keep users comfortable even after sweating during activities throughout the day.
Sweat reducing technology
The Bioré Zero Sweat Care Lotion for Bathing, the second product in the range, is a body lotion to be applied to the skin after bathing and then rinsed off in the shower.
Kao designed the shower-type spray cap to allow for more accessible application and the ability to reach hard places, such as the back. Like the Bioré Zero Sheets, the lotion uses powder veil technology to dry sweat continually.
Kao’s first perspiration wiping sheet product, the Bioré Sara Sara Body Powder Sheets, was released in 1999. Since then, Bioré has been the “best-selling brand” in the women’s perspiration wiping sheets category.
By Sabine Waldeck