MyMicrobiome CEO talks new vaginal care testing for “Microbiome-friendly” seal
14 Feb 2024 --- MyMicrobiome has created the Vulvo-Vaginal Standard 25.10, a comprehensive assessment of products to test their safety on the vulva and vagina’s microbiome.
The standard includes microorganisms that occur inside the vagina and in the external genital area, such as the labia. The biotechnology company states the area’s vitality must not be affected by care products.
The assessment is adaptable for application in cosmetics and textiles — designed for various products such as creams, gels, intimate washes, lubricants, sanitary liners and diapers. Many products have a different pH level to the vagina and can alter its natural level, which is required to keep its microbiome healthy. A small change in pH can impact the microbe health in the vagina.
“There is a big hype around intimate care products at the moment. Products that are high above the pH in the vagina (between 4 and 4.5) have the potential to cause a microbial imbalance. The vagina itself is self-cleaning, there is no need for cleansing products — clear water is enough,” Dr. Kristin Neumann, CEO and scientific director at MyMicrobiome, tells Personal Care Insights.
“When it comes to moisturizers or lubricants, it’s crucial to choose products that are certified as microbiome-friendly, which also ensures that the pH is at the right level.”
Vulva care
The vulva is the generic term for the labia, clitoris and vaginal vestibule. The delicate and sensitive skin of the vulva makes this area of the body susceptible. Estrogen-dependent lactobacilli maintain an acidic environment, which keeps potentially pathogenic microorganisms occurring naturally in the intimate area in check. If this balance is upset, bacterial or fungal infections can occur.
The vaginal microbiome should mainly comprise Lactobacillus, but it is subject to change over the menstrual cycle and is likely to change after contact with external materials. Lactobacillus fights yeast infections, bacterial vaginosis and sexually transmitted infections.
“Although 75 out of 100 women have had a fungal infection like Candida albicans at least once in their lives, many are unaware of the role of the vaginal microbiome in this process. Especially among younger women, intimate well-being is a hot topic on TikTok, Instagram and other social media,” says Neumann.
“There’s still an education gap. That’s why you have to bootstrap education through social media. We need more gynecologically trained influencers and healthcare professionals to spread scientific sound news about the function of vulva and vagina and how to treat these delicate areas gently.”
Going through tests
A company wishing for its product to acquire the “Microbiome-friendly” quality seal must pass four tests.
The first is a quality test to ensure that microbes do not contaminate the product. A screening examines the occurrence of mesophilic and aerobic microorganisms like bacteria, yeasts or molds.
Next is a balance test where co-cultures are created with the two most common vaginal microbes that are brought into contact with the vaginal product to be tested. After a certain period, the ratio of the two microbes is compared to an untreated control group. The product must not affect the natural balance of the microbiome dominated by Lactobacilli.
Third is a diversity test of the co-culture, which is exposed to the test product for a certain period, and the change in growth is compared with the untreated control group. The growth behavior must be maintained for an intact vulvovaginal microbiome.
The last is a vitality test. A microbiome-friendly vaginal care product must maintain diversity and not impair the growth of the microorganisms.
The vitality test is carried out on a skin contact model. The key microbes are brought into direct contact with the product, and in a second approach, the key microbes are covered with an agar layer. The agar layer simulates the protective upper skin layer, representing an additional barrier through which the product must diffuse. The growth of the microbes in the two approaches is compared with the untreated control group. The product must not significantly inhibit the growth of the microbes.
The following bacterial species are defined by MyMicrobiome whose presence must not be impaired by a product:
- Lactobacillus crispatus
- Lactobacillus gasseri
- Lactobacillus jensenii
- Staphylococcus epidermidis
- Cutibacterium acnes
- Corynebacterium tuberculostearicum
Neumann tells us that taboos around women’s intimate care are falling away. “The female intimate area used to be talked about behind closed doors only. We see that the intimate care market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 4.5% between 2024 and 2023.”
“Consumers are increasingly seeking natural and organic intimate care products free from harsh chemicals, fragrances and additives. This trend is driven by concerns about health and environmental sustainability in general.”
