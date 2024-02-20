Dove to launch plant milk cleansing bars and cocktails for a bubbly pop-up experience
20 Feb 2024 --- Dove releases a body soap bar infused with plant-based milks to provide 24 hours of nourishment. The Dove Plant Milk Cleansing Bars inaugurate the brand’s entrance into the premium bar space.
The bars are pH-balanced and “as mild as water.” They are made from 100% gentle cleansers and formulas that are 98% biodegradable.
To celebrate the collection’s launch, Dove will host the #DoveDeluxeBar, a pop-up experience in New York City at Dante West Village, from February 22 to February 23.
The Plant Milk Cleansing Bars are now available in stores and online at Walmart and will be available nationwide at mass retailers starting March 2024.
Milky wash
The collection introduces four scents designed to match the consumer’s mood and “elevate [the] shower experience.” The new scents are:
- Coconut Milk & Sugar Lychee: Scented with coconut cream and lychee for revitalization.
- Macadamia Milk & Willow Lavender: Uses spa-like scents of wild lavender and vanilla chamomile to give the user a serene feeling.
- Oat Milk & Berry Brulee: Composed of scents of juicy berries with a hint of brown sugar for deep moisturization.
- Turmeric Milk & Lemon Drop: Gives the skin a glow with the fresh scents of sweet lemon and orange blossom.
“When we first introduced the Dove Beauty Bar in 1957 with our patented blend of mild cleansers and one-quarter moisturizing cream, it set the blueprint for gentle skin care,” says Mele Melero, global VPt of Dove Skin Cleansing at Dove.
“When it comes to premium bars, many of the current options out there focus solely on fragrance, with no added benefits. We immediately knew Dove Plant Milk Cleansing Bars could set a new standard for what consumers should expect from a premium bar — an elevated sensorial experience while providing the superior nourishment you know and love from Dove.”
Soapy cocktails
The Deluxe Bar, open to the public ages 21 and over, is said to “immerse guests in the sensorial world of Dove Plant Milk Cleansing Bars” and the key ingredients that inspired each fragrance. Attendees can take home complimentary samples from the new collection.
Dove partnered with award-winning Dante mixologist Renato Tonelli to curate shower cocktails and mocktail recipes. These drinks will be served on-site, each inspired by the four Dove Plant Milk Cleansing Bars, including:
- Dreamy & Steamy: Inspired by the Coconut Milk & Sugar Lychee Plant Milk Cleansing Bar. The coconut and lychee flavorings are paired with a Daiquiri-style recipe of rum and vodka with citric acid.
- Scent-sational Spritz: Inspired by the Macadamia Milk & Willow Lavender Plant Milk Cleansing Bar. This recipe is a new take on a gin and tonic, combining floral notes from lavender water spray with nutty flavors from Frangelico liqueur.
- Bathtime Bubbles: Inspired by the Turmeric Milk & Lemon Drop Plant Milk Cleansing Bar, it is a twist on a sour, with tequila as the base, infused with fresh turmeric to give a bright yellow color. This drink will also be available as a mocktail.
- Shower Cap: Inspired by the Oat Milk & Berry Brulee Plant Milk Cleansing Bar. Iichiko is infused with toasted oats to give this twist on a whiskey negroni an oat flavor, while Lillet Rosè and Cocchi Rosa add fortified wine-like berry flavors.
“When we looked at the distinct fragrances and sensorial experiences Dove had to offer in its new Plant Milk Cleansing Bars, it was an exciting challenge that tested our creativity,” says Renato Tonelli, beverage training director at Dante.
“Finding the right style of cocktail — whether it was shaken, stirred, or spritz — was the first step to curating the recipes. By looking at the flavors themselves, we could clearly see which style of cocktail would best represent each bar…Together, we’ve created a diverse range of cocktails, each presented differently to highlight the best qualities and elevated experience of Dove Plant Milk Cleansing Bars.”
