TikTok plans entrance into Japan’s e-commerce market targeting cosmetics
TikTok Shop is reportedly expanding its e-commerce market to Japan. The platform is a middle party between brands and users, where those using the app can buy products. It also allows content creators to earn commission by selling products through live streams and videos. Perfumes, skin care, hair products, and makeup top the list of products sold, driven by viral content from influencer reviews.
The social media platform allows registered sellers, both brands and individual users, to sell products. The company has not yet announced when it plans to open its e-commerce shop in Japan.
TikTok Shop is currently available in multiple countries in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Africa.
TikTok states that beauty and personal care products are classified as restricted products globally on TikTok Shop. “To sell them, you will need to go through TikTok Shop’s category qualification process, which requires submitting the necessary documentation.”
“Only sellers who pass category qualification can sell beauty and personal care products on TikTok Shop. Following these guidelines will help you complete this process and ensure a smooth selling experience,” the company continues.
Additionally, it is crucial to ensure that product details are correctly described, labeled, and comply with the selling country’s laws and regulations.
Global regulations prohibit certain beauty and personal care products from being sold on the platform. The list includes products with medical claims aiming to diagnose, cure, or treat, products with ingredients prohibited by governments, and products restricted for professional use, reads TikTok Shop’s policy.
Influence on the beauty industry
Previous studies have demonstrated how influencer reviews drive cosmetics sales on the platform. This is witnessed through the common online phrase, “TikTok made me buy it.” Data has also shown TikTok to be the fastest-growing channel for consumer discovery, providing commerce opportunities for direct-to-consumer brands.
Earlier this month, TikTok Shop expanded its e-commerce presence in Europe by opening its retail platform in Germany. The company believes its content will reach 25% of the German population. Nivea was one of the first brands to join the platform.
TikTok Shop’s increased global presence reflects a broader move in the personal care industry — Gen Z consumers’ digitally inclined shopping behaviors are shaping brands’ strategies to reach them.
However, there are challenges with retailing on social media. Experts previously warned of the potential for misinformation to circulate on these platforms. Earlier this year, Personal Care Insights reported on a study that found misinformation about the oral acne treatment, spironolactone, and its side effects circulating on TikTok.