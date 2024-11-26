Survey finds TikTok is shaping holiday gift shopping
Marketing agency MGH has shared survey results that show TikTok is playing a major role in how people find holiday gift ideas. More than half of the respondents (55%) said they had already discovered gift ideas on the platform, of which 39% were in the beauty and skin care category.
“With more than 170 million users in the US and expectations that TikTok sales will rise tenfold this year to US$17.5 billion, this survey demonstrates the undeniable influence TikTok will have on holiday gift idea generation and purchasing decisions this season,” Ryan Goff, CMO at MGH, says.
The survey was conducted among 1,142 US adults aged 18 and older who use the social media platform.
Social media-driven personal care
The category’s popularity this holiday season reflects a larger trend in social media-driven personal care decisions. TikTok increasingly influences how consumers perceive personal care products and diversify their self-care routines.
Sixty-nine percent of respondents say that product reviews, unboxing videos and user experiences are critical factors in deciding whether to buy an item. This leads brands to be faced with the platform’s ability to make or break sales through user-driven content, signaling a possible shift in orthodox sales strategies.
The survey indicates the importance of using social media analytics to predict demand and tailor campaigns accordingly.
“Content creators and businesses alike should take note of the opportunity the platform presents and the impact that compelling content and reviews have on purchasing decisions as we dive head first into the competitive holiday season,” Goff adds.
Trends in holiday shopping
With its large user base and direct shopping features, TikTok is becoming a central tool for holiday shopping. According to MGH’s data, the respondents who reported using TikTok for gift ideas also often purchased those gifts directly through the platform’s TikTok shop — with 47% of purchases for themselves and 37% for others.
The survey highlights that shoppers are exploring various categories for gift ideas. Beauty and skin care was the fourth most popular category (39%) after food and beverages (45%), personalized gifts (42%) and technology gadgets (41%).
This aligns with predictions from platforms like Spate, highlighting the growing demand for products like builder gel nails and home hair styling tools.
Global reach
The platform’s international influence has prompted cautionary warnings from experts as false information is presented in all-the-more trustworthy manners.
Recent trends show that platforms like TikTok are instrumental in popularizing niche beauty and skin care practices, often without scientific backing. As a result, dermatologists warn about potential risks, urging users to seek professional advice before adopting practices that could harm their skin.
Highlighting the platform’s value for brand exposure and authenticity, a TikTok representative recently told Personal Care Insights that “brands find new ways of engaging their audiences by dropping the highly artificial facade of advertising and instead working with actual people doing actual things.”