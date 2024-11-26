Lookfantastic names best and worst cities in the West for skin aging
Living in certain cities may impact how quickly skin ages, according to data from Lookfantastic, a UK-based beauty retailer. Lookfantastic names Copenhagen the European city where people’s skin will age the slowest and Barcelona as the fastest.
The online retailer has analyzed various metrics that impact skin health and aging, such as UV exposure and the amount of sunlight, quality of life, noise levels, alcohol consumption, sleep and stress management.
The new report identifies which cities in Europe, the US, the UK, Australia and Canada are the best and worst to live in for anti-aging results.
Copenhagen scored 79 out of 100 based on its high quality of life score, reflecting a stress-reducing environment that encourages slow skin aging. Additionally, only 8% of the population engages in binge drinking.
On the other hand, Barcelona received a score of 48.1 out of 100 based on several “detrimental” factors, including the 3,061.4 hours of sunlight a year, the second highest after Madrid. It also has the second-highest average UV index, behind Rome, with 4.25, exposing residents to substantial sun damage to the skin.
Barcelona also has a relatively high noise pollution score of 63.48 out of 100, which can disrupt sleep quality and contribute to aging.
US UV impacts
Lookfantastic named Sterling Heights, Michigan and Anchorage, Alaska, the best cities in the US for slower skin aging.
Both cities’ top scores were mainly achieved through their low UV index, which leads to a lower chance of sun damage on the skin. Sterling Heights received a score of 81.1, and Anchorage earned 81.91.
Oxnard, California, is the fastest-aging US city due to high UV levels, receiving the lowest overall score of 47.4. Its livability score was 52 out of 100, indicating a lower quality of life that can contribute to higher stress. Stress is known to accelerate undesired signs of aging such as wrinkles and negatively impact skin health.
UK’s best and worst
People who live in Stoke-on-Trent, UK, will look the youngest for their age, according to Lookfantastic. It says the “favorable” environment earned it a score of 84.2. The city has a low noise pollution at 21.43 out of 100, meaning residents can sleep well for better skin.
Out of all the cities in the UK, people will age the fastest in Bournemouth due to high sunlight levels. Bournemouth experiences 1,648.2 sunlight hours annually, the second highest in the UK behind Brighton. It received a score of 63.4 out of 100.
London earns the second-worst spot and is identified as a particularly bad city for skin based on its overall score of 63.6. The city is said to have a high-stress environment, and 16% of the population engages in binge drinking, a lifestyle choice that further compounds the adverse effects on the skin’s visible age.
Aussie skin and sun
Australians will age faster in Perth and slower in Hobart. Hobart, a city in the southernmost state of Tasmania, garnered a score of 72.3. The city gets 1,820.4 sunlight hours annually and has a UV index of 3.08, the lowest in the country, meaning residents are at a lesser risk of sun-associated damage.
Although nearly a third of Tasmania’s population engages in binge drinking, the overall positive environmental factors contribute “significantly” to slower aging.
“These conditions make Hobart an ideal location for those seeking to age gracefully and maintain healthy, vibrant skin,” says Lookfantastic.
Perth is the Australian city with the fastest aging conditions, with a score of 54.5. Despite its high quality of life score, which reflects a generally positive living standard, Perth’s other environmental and lifestyle factors make it challenging to minimize the signs of aging.
The city’s high UV index of 4.83 increases residents’ exposure to harmful radiation, accelerating signs of aging such as wrinkles and sunspots and putting residents at risk of skin cancer. Additionally, 30% of the population engages in binge drinking.
Canadian conditions
Edmonton, Alberta, is the best city in Canada for slower skin aging. It ranked 71.5 due to its lifestyle and environmental factors, with only 12% of the population engaging in binge drinking, which highly contributed to its score.
“Alberta promotes healthier living habits that further support skin vitality and overall well-being,” says Lookfantastic.
Hamilton, Ontario, is the Canadian city where people will age the fastest, based on its low overall score of 55.7. The report attributes this to the city facing “significant challenges” in fostering a healthy aging environment, such as its low quality of life score. These challenges include higher noise pollution that disrupts sleep and a higher binge drinking rate.