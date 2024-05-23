TikTok talks: Powerhouse platform discusses potential US ban and impact on beauty sector
23 May 2024 --- As the US tries to enforce a law potentially banning TikTok, Personal Care Insights talks to the powerhouse platform about the regulatory challenges it faces and the advantages it offers to beauty businesses while highlighting successful brands.
US President Joe Biden recently signed the National Security Package, a US$95 billion war aid package that includes a clause giving parent company ByteDance nine months to sell TikTok or risk a nationwide ban. That has many taking a stand, including key beauty creators and major brands who believe the platform is vital for business and exposure.
Can you explain why the US is seeking to ban the app, and what is TikTok’s response?
TikTok: We are very disappointed in the decision of the US to seek to enforce a law to ban us. We don’t see a realistic opportunity for divestment as proposed, hence leading to the conclusion that the only goal here is to ban our platform in its entirety, taking away the livelihood of thousands of creators and small businesses as well as depriving some 170 million users of the global community of inspiration and fun that TikTok represents. We are fighting the bill in court and will continue to do so. Earlier attempts at banning us in the US have failed.
At TikTok, we consider the safety and security of our users and our clients, both in data and experience, to be our highest priority. It is fundamental to our mission to become the most trusted platform and to provide a great space for joy, creation and discovery.
What are the advantages of TikTok for beauty businesses, start-ups and large brands?
TikTok: Authenticity, especially in beauty, is rare. Yet, it is what empowers our platform and our creators. Some creators launch their own brands after starting as creators that just do get ready with me videos, but also major brands find new ways of engaging their audiences by dropping the highly artificial facade of advertising and instead working with actual people doing actual things, which can have a major upside. And that goes in particular for upstart brands, such as Organically. Their content has a good chance of creating success if they’re successful in building their audience and community.
Ours is ultimately a platform driven in very large part by discovery, which means that new things have a tendency to pop up. It has to be said, however, and we hear this from clients large and small, content that works on our platform is not the content that works on other social platforms (let alone the more ‘traditional’ horizontal outlets). In concrete advantages, you’ll find discovery, empowerment, audience and authenticity. Plus, if done well, you do not need huge budgets to run (globally) successful campaigns.
Can you share notable stories of successful beauty businesses resulting from TikTok?
TikTok: There are so many that it’s actually rather difficult to point out one specific one. I personally like the story of Fabienne Oonk, who started as a creator and then launched her own beauty brand, Rhye.
About Rhye
Oonk established Rhye in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, launching it early this year. She has 244,800 followers on the app, while the brand boasts 24,200 followers.
Beauty brands fight back
Last week, Personal Care Insights reported on the legal complexity, looking at how a group of TikTokers, including a skin care brand founder, sued the US government. The report also unveils research-backed statistics showcasing how the social media app enables beauty growth.
To grow successfully, TikTok advises beauty brands to showcase, educate, recommend and review, capitalize on viral beauty trends, highlight celebrity looks and provide entertainment.
According to platform research last year, 36% of small and medium-sized businesses claim that TikTok advertising has directly raised sales.
By Venya Patel