dsm-firmenich highlights trending scents at Mind Nose Matter exhibition
23 May 2024 --- Fragrance and nutrition provider dsm-firmenich inaugurates this year’s Mind Nose Matter exhibition, showcasing its scent innovations, research and perfumers. The “momentum” theme focuses on how sources of pain and pleasure coexist in a consumer’s journey and explores olfactory friction.
According to reports, the exhibition is designed to identify trends in the fragrance industry and reveal what is shaping consumer culture. The company will then translate the trends into concepts for its clients.
Robin Mason, head of Fine Fragrance at dsm-firmenich, told Business of Fashion (BOF): “We’re now seeing more purposeful development around the fragrance in these other formats because people are realizing it’s the extension of their lifestyle, especially Gen Z, who want to play and try different things.”
Using consumer data
The Swiss-Dutch fragrance maker translated its global insights into a consumer study. The survey collected data from male and female consumers aged 18 to 65 from seven countries, transformed into scent profiles, technologies and fragrances.
This year’s top trends were women’s sports, nostalgia and novel fragrance formats.
dsm-firmenich commissioned perfumer Alexis Grugeon to infuse a scent profile of body odor with melted chocolate to create a fragrance, Chisel Drip. Justin Welch, global marketing director at dsm-firmenich, tells BOF this scent “lived at the center of the olfactory friction.”
Perfume profits
Earlier this month, dsm-firmenich’s Perfumery & Beauty segment delivered organic sales growth of 2%, with 4% higher volumes, offset by a 2% lower price, reflecting lower input costs in Q1.
Fragrances hit high-single-digit organic sales growth, supported by demand in consumer fragrances, despite fine fragrances reporting against a “strong” comparable period. Personal Care also recorded high-single-digit organic growth, driven by “good end-user demand.”
Additionally, at In-cosmetics Global in Paris, France, dsm-firmenich presented its innovations, “sparking senses” with multifunctional sun, skin and hair care solutions.
By Sabine Waldeck