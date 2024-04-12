dsm-firmenich “sparks senses” with multifunctional sun, skin and hair care innovations
12 Apr 2024 --- Next week, dsm-firmenich’s Personal Care, Perfumery and Ingredients divisions will showcase their solutions at In-cosmetics Global 2024 in Paris, France. The innovations include Eterwell Youth, Sunsense3, Evolusun and Ulocks Syn-Up for hair, skin and sun care.
The manufacturer details that busier modern lifestyles have prompted new innovations in skin care and makeup solutions.
According to dsm-firmenich, now is the time “to restore the balance of well-being and self-confidence by owning the skin and hair that we want to have, rather than just reflecting how the world makes us feel.” To achieve this, the company focuses on invigorating the senses.
Removing senescent skin cells
In skin care innovation, Eterwell Youth is powered by Senolytics science that selectively removes “dermo-destructive” senescent cells that accumulate over time within the skin. This allows the natural renewal processes to occur, generating newer skin cells and promoting cell turnover.
According to dsm-firmenich, the extract is sustainable, organic, traceable, has a low environmental impact and is Fairtrade certified.
Additionally, Syn-Up is designed as “minimal skin care with maximum results.” The ingredient improves barrier functionality, combats skin dryness, sensitivity and redness, protects collagen against degradation and promotes an even skin tone to leave skin looking smoother, firmer and healthier.
Sun and hair care
Focusing on sun care, Sunsense3 includes a lineup of seven concepts with lightweight textures, SPF protection and fragrances. The company says the range activates “all senses of touch, sight and smell” to turn UV protection into a “daily indulgence.”
Evolusun is in both categories of skin and sun care as it protects the skin from UV light and provides skin care benefits, which “consumers care about.” Dsm-firmenich’s lineup brings textures and skin care benefits while highlighting sustainability claims designed to cater to “mindful consumers.”
ULocks is designed to style textured hair “in a few simple steps” with vitamins, natural origin actives and fragrances.
In-cosmetics demonstrations
Ahead of the In-cosmetics Global event, BASF introduces its new digital service, “Ingredients Revealed,” which will be spotlighted at the beauty industry trade fair. The service enables developers of personal care products to easily identify ingredients and formulations with specific criteria like sustainability information, standards and labels.
Meanwhile, Roquette Beauté will introduce its latest ingredient, Beauté by Roquette ST 730 INCI Hydroxypropyl Starch, for the cosmetics industry and will demonstrate its potential at In-cosmetics Global. The ingredient caters to the rising consumer demand for plant-based skin care and makeup products.
Lastly, Givaudan Active Beauty is set to launch Silk-iCare, a vegan silk protein for “protecting and repairing” the skin. Based on white biotechnology, Silk-iCare is a “significant advancement” in biomimetic silk protein technology with skin benefits, according to the beauty and fragrance provider.
By Sabine Waldeck