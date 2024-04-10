In-cosmetics Global: Givaudan’s new vegan silk protein will “protect and repair skin”
10 Apr 2024 --- Givaudan Active Beauty launches Silk-iCare, a vegan silk protein for “protecting and repairing” the skin. It will be showcased next week at In-cosmetics Global in Paris, France.
Based on white biotechnology, Silk-iCare is a “significant advancement” in biomimetic silk protein technology with skin benefits, according to the beauty and fragrance provider.
Skin protecting barrier
Through fermentation, Givaudan created a customized sequence of silk proteins that make up Silk-iCare, which also boasts film-forming capabilities.
Silk-iCare “immediately” protects and aids in healing by creating an “invisible yet robust” film on the skin.
When applied, it creates a 3D fibrillar network on the skin’s surface with no drying time or cracking, says the company.
Thanks to its hydrogel structure, which comes from natural silk, it has a thixotropic quality that makes application easier and leaves a breathable and non-sticky finish.
The solution’s thixotropic quality decreases the viscosity of the product when applied and stirred.
Anti-pollution efficacy
Silk-iCare also offers anti-pollution and skin recovery benefits. According to Givaudan, over 96% of pollution particles are successfully removed by the protective barrier that is created by its physical mode of action.
Its research on humans has demonstrated a seven-fold decrease in pore size within 15 minutes after application. With time, inflammatory breakouts are reduced by two times thanks to Silk-iCare’s skin-repairing qualities.
“We are delighted to introduce Silk-iCare, the pioneering vegan silk veil designed to protect and repair the skin,” comments Romain Reynaud, R&D director at Givaudan.
“With its biomimetic structure, Silk-iCare emerges as a remarkable skin perfector, thanks to its exceptional film-forming properties. Acting like an invisible bandage, Silk-iCare delivers all-in-one anti-pollution, fast-repairing and makeup-fixing benefits.”
In-cosmetics Global has shortlisted the innovation under the Functional Ingredient category.
Givaudan unleashes innovations
Givaudan is introducing other innovations to enhance skin glow at the upcoming trade show.
Neuroglow is an active ingredient designed to safely replicate the positive effects of the sun and attain the sought-after glow. The company sees Neuroglow “as a response to a growing demand for the positive effects associated with sunlight exposure.”
Additionally, Illuminyl 388, a highly potent skin-brightening prebiotic that delivers a range of benefits, will make its debut in Paris. The biotech-enhanced molecule was designed through “cell-free glycosylation” to benefit diverse skin types from Africa and Asia to India and Europe.
In-cosmetics Global shortlists Neuroglow and Illuminyl 388 in the Active Ingredient category for the Innovation Zone Best Ingredient Award.
By Venya Patel