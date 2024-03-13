Givaudan’s Illuminyl 388 skin brightening prebiotic targets inclusivity and luminosity
13 Mar 2024 --- Givaudan targets inclusivity and luminosity with its latest launch, Illuminyl 388. The fragrance, flavors and actives manufacturer says it is a highly potent skin-brightening prebiotic that delivers a range of benefits for all skin tones.
The biotech-enhanced molecule was designed through “cell-free glycosylation” to benefit diverse skin types from Africa and Asia to India and Europe.
Givaudan Active Beauty says the research entailed in-depth and global clinical studies with more than 200 volunteers representing four diverse skin tones — African, Asian, Indian and Caucasian. It believes that all helped create an active that can:
- Improve skin radiance in two weeks.
- Enhance skin tone & luminosity in two weeks.
- Reduce pigmentation spots in one month.
- Enhance skin tone homogeneity, even tackling stubborn age spots.
- Offer unique bioavailability with an in-depth skin penetration profile.
Daniel Auriol, Scientific Director Biotechnology — Active Beauty, says clinical studies undertaken on four skin types were critical:
“[They] underline the universal efficacy of this skin illuminating active. Givaudan Active Beauty continues to push the boundaries of innovation with Illuminyl 388. We are not only targeting all the major pigmentation pathways but also triggering the skin microbiota to produce whitening postbiotics.”
“Whether improving skin radiance and luminosity, promoting even skin tone, or reducing pigmentation spots, Illuminyl 388 outperforms traditional benchmarks such as vitamin C. It is a testament to our commitment to redefining beauty standards and empowering individuals worldwide.”
The active’s sugar moiety is also highlighted as an effective absorption method through cellular glucose receptors “while conferring on the molecule a prebiotic activity which stimulates the in-situ release of a niacin-derivative by the skin microflora.”
Recent launches and solid earnings
Givaudan has been on a tear with recent launches and a quarterly earnings report that blasted expectations.
The multinational introduced Nympheal, a molecule for creating white floral fragrances and expanded its fragrance precursor collection with Scentaurus Vanilla for a “long-lasting powdery, creamy vanilla effect” in liquid detergents. In skin care, Givaudan introduced PrimalHyal 50 Life as a “groundbreaking leap” in producing sustainable hyaluronic acid touting a 91% reduction in environmental impact.
In January, Givaudan posted a strong earnings report with FY2023 sales beating estimates, rising 4.1% to CHF 6.9 billion (US$8 billion). It credited price increases (that helped offset rising raw material costs) and its fragrance unit for showing strength amid a “challenging environment.”
The global company reported growth across product segments and geographies and said high-growth markets saw a 10% increase compared to the previous year.
By Anita Sharma