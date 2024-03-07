Givaudan debuts Nympheal: A biodegradable lily of the valley fragrance molecule
07 Mar 2024 --- Givaudan introduces Nympheal, a molecule for creating white floral fragrances. The beauty and fragrance provider says the product is a result of decades-long expertise in muguet or lily of the valley aldehydes, that give perfumes a fresh, powdery or soapy quality.
The molecule is praised for its performance and versatile regulatory profile. It is “a diffusive floral cyclamen muguet note with green, watery and linden blossom facets.”
Refreshing bloom effect
According to Givaudan, Nympheal brings a “fresh and opulent” note. The ingredient adds “volume and floral creaminess” to fragrances while ensuring diffusion.
“It is a delight to share this molecule with customers, as it creates new possibilities for creating memorable and long-lasting fragrances,” says Paul-Erwan Camenen, head of the Fragrance Ingredients Business at Givaudan.
“Nympheal is the result of collaboration between Givaudan’s researchers, perfumers and regulatory experts, showcasing their dedication and expertise in developing ingredients that make a difference to fragrance compounds.”
In terms of application, the company says Nympheal offers a “bloom effect” in water applications, making it adaptable across various categories. Perfumers can explore its use in all olfactory experiments, allowing for the creation of fragrances that resonate across different preferences.
Green chemistry rooted
Nympheal is also a biodegradable molecule adhering to OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) guidelines, says Givaudan. It was developed according to the principles of green chemistry and following a Safe by Design approach.
Alongside a rising demand for more environmentally sustainable fragrances, Givaudan notes that Nympheal adheres to its goal of incorporating more biodegradable materials in its range of fragrance ingredients.
Tracking Givaudan
In research developments, Givaudan Active Beauty recently evaluated the efficacy of Centella asiatica extract in removing stretch marks and deciphered its mechanism of action.
The company also expanded its fragrance precursor collection with Scentaurus Vanilla for a “long-lasting powdery, creamy vanilla effect” to liquid detergents.
In skin care innovation, Givaudan introduced PrimalHyal 50 Life as a “groundbreaking leap” in producing sustainable hyaluronic acid with a 91% reduction in environmental impact.
By Venya Patel