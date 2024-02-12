Givaudan presents medicinal gotu kola as promising stretch mark eraser
12 Feb 2024 --- Givaudan Active Beauty recently evaluated the efficacy of Centella asiatica (CAST) extract in removing stretch marks and deciphered its mechanism of action.
Additionally referred to as Indian pennywort or gotu kola, the beauty supplier says CAST can stimulate cell growth and reduce extracellular matrix degradation, which are important factors in skin repair.
Millions worldwide carry stretch marks, a common skin condition linked to rapid growth or weight fluctuations. Stretch marks can occur in both sexes during adolescence and adulthood and are frequently misinterpreted as exclusively a result of pregnancy, according to the researchers.
Casting away marks
The company finds that changes in collagen fibers and disruptions in the dermal elastic network cause the marks. The medicinal plant CAST has a history of being used to heal wounds in Ayurveda and Traditional Chinese Medicine. Because of this, it has shown promise as a natural remedy for stretch marks.
Givaudan conducted gene expression analysis and fibroblast proliferation, which revealed that CAST can inhibit extracellular matrix degradation and promote cell growth.
Additionally, ex vivo studies using skin explants with stretch marks showed that applying CAST increased the production of elastin and the occupation of collagen fibers. The study presents CAST as a “promising” stretch mark remover.
Stretch mark treatments
Stretch marks are caused by dermis stretching, which disrupts the organization of collagen fibers mediated by fibroblasts. This disruption causes marks on areas that store fat, such as the thighs, breasts and abdomen. It also causes epidermal tearing, according to the researchers.
They list current treatment options for stretch marks, including invasive procedures and topical solutions, with a limited understanding of their mechanisms of action. They include laser therapy, light therapy, collagen injection, laser lipolysis, radiofrequency techniques and microdermabrasion.
Givaudan presents CAST as a natural solution backed by clinical studies showing its efficacy in improving skin thickness and elasticity.
The company previously introduced Centella CAST, to help restore the elasticity, firmness, and density of the skin lost during pregnancy.
In another study, Amorepacific and the School of Mechanical Engineering at Korea University recently revealed findings on the effects of fermented ginseng ingredients on skin lymphatic activation.
By Venya Patel