Amorepacific discovers fermented ginseng’s impact on skin using Lab-on-a-chip tech
09 Feb 2024 --- Amorepacific and the School of Mechanical Engineering at Korea University reveal research on the effects of fermented ginseng ingredients on skin lymphatic activation.
Findings are published in NPG Asia Materials, Nature, and provide insight into how a Lab-on-a-chip technology may enhance skin health and lymphatic activation.
Natural drainage system
According to the Korean beauty giant, the lymphatic system is essential for preserving skin health because it helps eliminate waste and circulation, supporting immune system activation and general homeostasis.
It highlights that accelerated aging and a variety of skin issues can result from disruptions in the skin’s lymphatic circulation. But up until now, it has been difficult to observe changes in the skin’s lymphatic system.
“This research has, for the first time, clarified the correlation between human skin and lymphatic vessels, and particularly, it is meaningful as it confirms the efficacy of ginseng ingredients, a subject of long-term research by Amorepacific,” says Suh Byung-fhy, chief technology officer of Amorepacific’s R&I Center.
“Based on the achievements in the skin biofield from this research, Amorepacific will continue to strive to provide innovative solutions for the health and beauty of customers worldwide.”
Fermentation process
The study concentrated on Lymphanax from Amorepacific, which is made from 500 hours of naturally fermented ginseng.
“Fresh ginseng was washed three times and dried for 30 minutes. The ginseng was then cut to 1 cm long, cultured in anaerobic conditions for three weeks, and dried under hot air at 60°C,” details the study.
“Lymphanax was immersed in 50 to 80% EtOH at 50 to 80°C for five hours. After this process was repeated three times, the extracted material was vacuum filtered, concentrated and purified with a rotary evaporator.”
Lab-on-a-chip technology
To observe the effects of substances applied to the skin on lymphatic formation and activity, the researchers used Lab-on-a-chip systems and advanced human skin structure replication technology.
They developed Skin-Lymph-on-a-chip, a device that allowed researchers to see networks connecting human skin and lymphatic vessels by growing human-derived skin cells and 3D lymphatic forming cells.
According to the study, Lymphanax, which is high in Gypenoside XVII, a lymph-activating component, “strengthens the skin barrier and promotes internal skin circulation.” The Skin-Lymph-on-a-chip system demonstrated this by a notable activation of lymphatic vessels.
By Venya Patel