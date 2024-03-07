Sally Hansen and Hershey’s Kisses create chocolate-inspired press-on nails and polishes
07 Mar 2024 --- Ahead of the Easter season, with everything adorned in chocolate, Sally Hansen partners with The Hershey Company to create a limited edition range of nail polishes and press-on nails.
The Sally Hansen x Hershey’s Kisses Limited Edition is inspired by the foil wrapping and thin paper ribbon of Hershey’s Kisses chocolates. Three Salon Effects Perfect Manicure ready-to-wear nails are also available for those who prefer nail art designs rather than plain polish.
“Being able to partner with the chocolate brand that brings smiles to faces all over the world is a huge joy for us. The Sally Hansen x Hershey’s Kisses collection comes at the perfect time to bring our customers new products that encourage fun, indulgence and creativity,” says Stefano Curti, chief brands officer of Coty Consumer Beauty.
“We’re sure these shades will boost your next manicure and add a dose of happiness, just like the feeling you get when you enjoy Hershey’s Kisses candies.”
Kisses collection
The collection of Insta-Dri polishes includes eight metallic and crème to reflect the various Hershey’s Kisses wrapper colors. The nail care brand markets its Insta-Dri item as a top-selling quick-dry polish in the US, which dries in 60 seconds.
The Insta-Dri shades include:
- Kisses on My Mind (crème green)
- I Want Kisses (crème blue)
- More Kisses Plz (crème brown)
- Sending Kisses (crème lavender)
- Full Of Kisses (crème yellow)
- HUGS & Kisses (metallic purple with glitter)
- Giving Kisses (metallic silver with glitter)
- Sun, Air, & Kisses (metallic blue with glitter)
The Salon Effects Perfect Manicure designs include:
- Sweet Like Kisses (brown French manicure, coffin shape)
- Handing Out Kisses (silver foil with white plume, almond shape)
- Sweeter World (foil blue with pink polka dots, oval shape)
The press-on nails are designed for ease of use and removal without damaging nails.
The limited-edition packaging displays the Hershey’s Kisses logo and the Hershey’s Kisses silhouette. Easter-inspired icons are featured on the front of the Insta-Dri bottle and Salon Effects Perfect Manicure boxes.
The Sally Hansen x Hershey’s Kisses collection is available this month in drugstores, food and e-commerce retailers acros the US.
Nail trends and solutions
Sally Hansen and Hershey’s are positioned toward a resurgence in pastel spring shades, but recent nail trends have been skewing darker with the rise of the “mob wife” aesthetic trend this year featuring French tips and red nails.
Earlier this year, the Coty-owned brand introduced Salon Effects Nail Accents — a wearable accessories collection. The company says it was its first foray into decals. The brand expanded its Salon Effects Perfect Manicure line with six “chic” shades.
By Sabine Waldeck