Sally Hansen unveils first Salon Effects Nail Accents and expands Perfect Manicure Collection
04 Jan 2024 --- Sally Hansen of Coty introduces Salon Effects Nail Accents — a wearable accessories collection. The company, founded in 1946, says this is its first foray into decals. The brand has also expanded its widely acclaimed Salon Effects Perfect Manicure line with six “chic” shades.
From pearls to geometric designs, the decals are designed for consumers to experiment with nail looks without long-term commitment. They can be applied to dried polish, artificial nails or bare nails, allowing for “creative” combinations.
“We know that consumers crave more options for self-expression across their mani’s. Our new nail art decals are trendy, accessible and simple to use, so everyone can play up their favorite nail designs without the hassle or cost of going to the salon. We can’t wait to see what everyone creates with them,” says Celia Tombalakian, GVP for Sally Hansen.
“The response to the launch of our ready-to-wear nails has been so positive that we wanted to expand the collection and give our customers even more options. This new collection focuses on the top trends we’re seeing across social media, as elevated French tips and glowy chrome.”
Spicing up manicures
- The Nail Accents collection features six options:
- Bubbly & Pearls: “Timeless” pearl accents.
- Celestial Eclipse: Cosmic designs.
- Wild Side: Animal print styles.
- Princess Cut: Heart-shaped accents and jewel designs.
- Glam Geometric: Minimalist geometric design.
- Sweet Life: “Candy-colored bubble-like rhinestones.”
Elevating the “clean girl” aesthetic
Additionally, Sally Hansen enhances its Perfect Manicure collection with six shades inspired by the “clean girl” aesthetic trending on social media. Effortlessly chic, minimal and elegance underlies this beauty trend.
The brand sees the shades as “elevated basics,” which include glowy chromes, neutrals and modern variations on the French manicure. These are available in various press-on shapes and designs and are touted to provide a salon-quality manicure without the long-term commitment.
The new collection includes:
- On Pointe: Double French tip on neutral-colored nails.
- Moon-ami: White half-moon design on natural-colored nails.
- À La Mode: Classic French tip on natural-colored nails.
- Only Have Ice For You: Iridescent white shade.
- Affairy To Remember: Shimmer lilac shade.
- Out Of This Pearl: Shimmery champagne shade.
Sally Hansen Salon Effects Nail Accents and Perfect Manicure are available from mass merchandisers, drugstores and food and e-commerce retailers.
In recent developments, Sally Hansen debuted a Trolls-inspired nail polish collection in collaboration with Dreamworks. The brand and Sesame Street also launched a muppet-inspired collection.
Edited by Venya Patel