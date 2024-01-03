Snail slime research unveils potential anti-inflammatory and wound-healing properties
03 Jan 2024 --- Researchers see snail mucus as a “promising candidate for medicinal exploitation as a cream or gel” to harness the therapeutic benefits of snail mucus safely and effectively.
A new study by the Abdelmalek Essaâdi University, Morocco, investigates snail slime’s anti-inflammatory and wound-healing properties from Cepaea hortensis (brown garden snail).
Before snail mucins’ popularization as a skin care ingredient, it was reported to have various health-promoting attributes used in medicinal treatments for anthrax, hernias, stomach pain, chest pain and tuberculosis.
The slime was extracted by a mild method, and the anti-inflammatory characteristics were determined by croton-oil-induced mouse-ear edema – a swelling caused by too much fluid trapped in the body’s tissues.
Snail slime medical uses
Researchers demonstrated how the snail slime exerts its action at the level of inflammatory mediators, explaining the drastic decrease in edema. They believe the daily application of snail slime on excision wounds in rabbits proved to induce an almost complete tissue repair after 24 days of treatment (87.80–92.7% wound closure in width and length, respectively).
The results align with the literature data showing the antioxidant, antibacterial and pro-healing effects reported for other snail mucus.
A 59% inflammation inhibition was recorded after treatment of the induced edema with snail slime. That is higher than the results obtained in the group treated with indomethacin — a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (47%).
The results of the histological examination of ear tissue treated with snail slime supported and confirmed the initial hypothesis. The study revealed a minimal amount of vascular congestion, a resolution of edema and a regular appearance of the epidermis and normal cartilage and subcutaneous tissue.
Furthermore, the research pointed to a reduction in inflammatory cells that was more apparent in the batch treated with snail slime compared to the positive control group. The reduction was characterized by a decrease in the concentration of inflammatory cells around blood vessels, suggesting that our product significantly impacts the mediators responsible for inflammation.
Toxicity tests revealed no signs of skin or eye irritation of the slime mucin.
Healing length
As a natural substance, snail slime took time to act effectively, as opposed to what was witnessed in the positive control batch. Nevertheless, on the 24th day, the snail-slime group’s healing rate reached a maximum level.
The average snail-slime healing rate increased significantly, especially between day four and day 24. In terms of length, the snail-slime batch’s healing rate was optimal and exceeded expectations.
Scientists admit further research is needed to understand the underlying mechanisms of action and assess longer-term toxicity. Identification of the active metabolites would enable the development of standardized formulations and contribute to a better understanding of the medical potential of snail slime and its use as a natural therapeutic agent.
By Sabine Waldeck