Barentz India strengthens foothold in personal care through Radian acquisition
03 Jan 2024 --- Global life science ingredients distributor Barentz International acquires Radian Chemical Products. The move boosts Barentz’s presence in the fast-growing Indian market.
“We are excited to join forces with Radian. The acquisition aligns with our vision to be at the forefront of delivering high-quality ingredients and solutions for personal care,” says Peter Boone, CEO at Barentz.
Manoj Botadra, CEO at Radian, adds: “The deciding factor to join Barentz was the global nature of the business, which creates tremendous opportunities to strengthen and expand our offering in India.”
“We are confident that this strategic move will amplify our reach and elevate our commitment to excellence in the industry.”
Barentz believes the acquisition will cement its position as a key player in the color cosmetics and personal care sectors, boosting its product portfolio.
Unlocking growth opportunities
Beyond India, Barentz sees “significant growth potential” in Asia Pacific. Southeast Asia and India have been touted as the next luxury beauty hotspots with a US$7.6 billion growth potential.
“It benefits our principals and customers by providing access to a broader portfolio of solutions and a deeper pool of expertise. Together, we aim to enhance our offerings and better serve the dynamic needs of the Indian market and beyond.”
Eyes on India
With increasing business in India, a mobile-commerce platform specializing in premium and luxury beauty shopping, the Kult App joined Estee Lauder Companies, introducing six “iconic” brands to its platform.
US-based Botanic Hearth entered the Indian market with the launch of its e-commerce platform, introducing a range of cruelty-free, 100% natural and high-quality personal care products.
Sephora and Reliance Beauty & Personal Care, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures, collaborated to develop the retailer’s presence in India’s prestige beauty sector. According to Sephora, the Indian beauty and personal care market is evaluated at US$17 billion and set to grow at an 11% CAGR, which is still believed to be in its infancy. This positions India as “one of the largest untapped consumer markets globally,” says the retailer.
By Venya Patel