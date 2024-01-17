Givaudan sees Scentaurus Vanilla as game-changer for liquid detergents
17 Jan 2024 --- Givaudan expands its fragrance precursor collection with Scentaurus Vanilla to help consumers “feel fresh all day.”
Company perfumer Nadia Geyken says, “In a detergent fragrance, it brings softness and powdery facets without coloration — what a revolution!”
Melanie Duprat of Givaudan's Fragrance and Beauty division tells Personal Care Insights, “Beyond the olfactory aspect of vanilla...the interest is above all to have a product which does not color, unlike vanillin/ethyl vanillin. It is activated by oxygen [which is] the principle of our technology [in]the precursors range. It is therefore a whole new olfactory territory that opens up for perfumers and consumers. Additionally, Scentaurus Vanilla has a nice synergistic effect with Scentaurus Melrose. The vanilla is pushed by Melrose, and the somewhat green/harsh/technical side of Melrose is rounded out by the vanilla. A true symbiosis!”
High-performing precursor
Naturally activated by oxygen, Scentaurus Vanilla is a high-performing precursor with an elegant vanilla note designed to bring “a wave of freshness and a long-lasting powdery, creamy vanilla effect” to liquid detergents.
The fragrance and beauty giant points to the success of its Scentaurus range and sees the addition of Scentaurus Vanilla as an opportunity to “increase creative possibilities and differentiation in the market with unique precursor combinations.”
The precursors are designed to give fragrances long-lasting power across many applications and allow for “the exploration of new olfactive territories and delayed impact.”
“Everlasting freshness” for consumers
According to company research, 69% of consumers want fragrances to be “long-lived…so Givaudan’s range of fragrance precursors creates memorable moments and evokes positive emotions, offering consumers an experience of everlasting freshness.”
A fragrance precursor is a low-odor molecule that releases fragrant molecules when exposed to a natural external trigger such as oxygen, light or humidity. It is seen as a novel way of formulating since it reinvents the architecture of a fragrance by delivering some notes at later stages.
Seeking sustainable solutions
Sustainability is also highlighted with Scentaurus, marketed as 100% biodegradable using Givaudan’s proprietary FiveCarbon Path and a Safe-by-Design approach.
Innova Market Insights data shows between July 2018 and June 2023, fragrance launches had a 12% average annual growth globally, with Europe as the leader of these launches.
Women’s fragrances dominated product launches while the rise of ethical claims shows fragrance brands are moving toward more sustainable approaches.
Personal Care Insights recently connected with Mathias Fleury, head of Category, Actives for Givaudan Active Beauty. He told us, “At a larger scale in Givaudan, we have ambitious goals defined at the corporate level, with, for instance, a reduction of our operations’ carbon emissions by 70% before 2030 and being climate-positive for our whole business by 2050.”
Givaudan’s Active Beauty division recently launched PrimalHyal 50 Life, a sustainable hyaluronic acid reported to have a 91% reduction in environmental impact. The company says the ingredient is “the most sustainable low molecular weight HA” in its portfolio.
