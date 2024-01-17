Dr. Squatch: Intention overrides necessity as more men prioritize personal care
17 Jan 2024 --- In the personal care industry, the assumed target demographic for products is generally considered to be women but men’s care is gaining prominence with stereotypes and norms challenged by younger generations and pop culture.
Personal Care Insights talks to John Ludeke, senior director of Brand Marketing at Dr. Squatch, about up-and-coming trends in men’s care and how to cater to an often-uncatered audience.
The natural personal care brand offers bar soaps, lotions, face wash, deodorant and hair care. The brand avoids synthetics and other ingredients whose production or effects on humans or the environment are known to be adverse or not yet fully understood. Its products are also soybean oil, phthalate and paraben-free.
The company says it creates entertaining advertisements that generate engaging social media content and pop culture collaborations.
The brand teamed up with National Football League quarterback Justin Herbert and free solo climber Alex Honnold to prove“ more elevated hygiene for dudes isn’t just necessary, it’s cool.”
Where do you see men’s personal care products heading in 2024?
Ludeke: Men are putting more focus on self-care and purchasing products with intention instead of out of necessity. As they understand the importance of investing in high-quality personal care products, I think we’ll see an increase in better-for-you, high-performance natural staples (soaps, deodorants, shampoos), in addition to more niche products that address specific concerns and needs.
What trends do you think will emerge for men’s care in 2024?
Ludeke: I think more men will continue to get a better grasp on the way personal care impacts their confidence, their health and even the planet. As such, we’ll see self-care for guys transition from covert to cool, whether that’s sharing your nighttime skin care routine with friends or posting a personal care product haul on TikTok.
How will the men’s care market grow?
Ludeke: Recent forecasting reports show the men’s personal care market will be worth US$115 billion by 2028. As one of the fastest-growing natural men’s personal care companies, Dr. Squatch is living proof of that. We’re seeing significant growth not only in our direct-to-consumer business but also through retail partners who are leveling up their men’s personal care game to meet demand. Customers are looking for products from brands they can trust that deliver on their promises and provide unique and delightful experiences.
Why is it important for men to also have a space in the personal care industry?
Ludeke: Your skin is the largest organ on your body, and what you put on it is super important, but until more recently, most guys haven’t really cared to pay attention, and the industry hasn’t cared to cater to them. Guys deserve the same attention to detail, to ingredients and the emotional and physical impacts of personal care. These are products we use every day, often multiple times per day, and can have a major impact on our health and happiness.
Do you think that the personal care industry is often regarded as female?
Ludeke: Generally, women are more savvy and informed about the various nuances of products and ingredients. From a retail context, over half of consumption comes from women for men’s personal care as a whole. Most guys generally buy what they’ve been buying since they were teenagers or what their mom bought for them, and they don’t really think about the category that much. It’s more of a habitual purchase, but things are quickly changing with guys realizing that there are alternatives out there that are worth exploring.
Do you think there is any stigma about men using personal care products? If so, how can that be tackled?
Ludeke: I think the stigma of discussing personal care amongst guys exists in some circles, but it’s something that’s slowly being chipped away as things evolve — from important conversations about what it means to be “masculine” to major influences from celebrities and social media, there’s been a lot of progress, but there’s still the opportunity to do more. It’s important for companies to continue offering high-quality products to men and making them feel like they have a place in the space, which is what we’re all about at Dr. Squatch. The education and entertainment pieces become critical as well to help get more people to pay attention and feel comfortable being part of the conversation.
What are some products for men’s personal care you are working on in the new year?
Ludeke: We have multiple exciting products and campaigns coming together for 2024 that we think will be a big hit.
By Sabine Waldeck