Bogart eyes international expansion with acquisition of luxury perfumer Rose et Marius
17 Jan 2024 --- Bogart, a French luxury perfume and cosmetics company, strengthens its presence with Rose et Marius. The “house of haute parfumerie” is located in the heart of Aix en Provence, France.
Bogart says Rose et Marius is synonymous with “original and refined” fragrance creations, making luxury perfumes since 2012.
The brand’s offerings are available in its boutique in Aix en Provence and across various locations in France and abroad.
Bogart sees Rose et Marius is distinctive because of its commitment to handcraft all products locally in Provence, using natural raw materials for fragrance creation and formulation.
Moves in luxury manufacturing
According to Bogart, the acquisition of Rose et Marius is consistent with its goal of diversification and growth.
Its portfolio also includes the fragrance brands Ted Lapidus Parfums, Carven, Chevignon, Jacques Bogart and Neo Cologne.
Bogart’s latest business move comes after other acquisitions in the retail sector across Germany, France, Belgium and Slovakia.
International growth on the horizon
Bogart says it will provide Rose et Marius with its expertise in manufacturing while also bringing an integrated distribution network via April stores.
The collaboration is poised to provide Rose et Marius with the necessary resources and expertise to expand internationally, providing artisanal luxury perfumes globally.
The operation will be financed from Bogart’s funds to foster investment and growth.
In 2022, Bogart acquired the Fann network in Slovakia, a specialist in selective perfumery, which included 70 boutiques.
Fragrant developments
In industry developments, Clean Beauty Collective, Starco Brands and Symrise made waves with their contributions to the perfume sector. From innovative clean fragrance technology to achieving milestones in sales and receiving prestigious sustainability awards, these brands were noted to shape the future of the perfume industry.
Earlier this month, the L’Occitane Group entered the home fragrance market with Italian luxury brand Dr. Vranjes Firenze. The French luxury retailer said the acquisition will “build a geographically balanced portfolio of strong premium beauty and fragrance brands.”
Meanwhile, L’Oréal Groupe announced an “industry-first” partnership with Cosmo International Fragrances to bring a novel eco-friendly extraction process to fine fragrance creation. The patent-pending technology is a waterless, low-energy, slow extraction process that reveals the exact smell of an ingredient while preserving its integrity.
By Venya Patel