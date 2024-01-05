L’Occitane acquires Italian home fragrance brand Dr. Vranjes Firenze
05 Jan 2024 --- The L’Occitane Group is entering the home fragrance market with Italian luxury brand Dr. Vranjes Firenze. The French luxury retailer says the acquisition will “build a geographically balanced portfolio of strong premium beauty and fragrance brands.”
Created in 1983 by Dr. Paolo Vranjes, the brand is known for its luxury home scents, availble in over 75 countries and a network including 28 mono-brand stores and 650 points of sale.
The company says it focuses on in-house production and R&D, delivering a “Made in Florence” experience through its home diffusers, scented candles and a growing line of personal fragrances.
The transaction is expected to be finalized by the end of the first quarter of 2024.
Italy joins France
L’Occitane creates body, face, hair, fragrances and home products based in Manosque, France. The Group operates in 90 countries worldwide and has 3,000 retail outlets, including over 1,300 of its own stores.
Paolo Vranjes, founder and chairman of Dr. Vranjes Firenze, says: “Our brand has undergone meaningful growth while honoring the rich heritage of Dr. Vranjes Firenze.”
“It is with great pride that I hand over the legacy of Dr. Vranjes Firenze to the L’Occitane Group, which is known for its distinguished heritage and expansive global reach.”
L’Occitane says it focuses on “premium sustainable beauty and wellness.” Its portfolio of premium beauty brands centering around organic and natural ingredients currently includes L’Occitane en Provence, Melvita, Erborian, L’Occitane au Brésil, LimeLife by Alcone, Elemis, Sol de Janeiro and Grown Alchemist.
Reinold Geiger, Chairman of the L’Occitane Group, adds: “We are thrilled to continue to grow our global brand portfolio with the addition of Dr. Vranjes Firenze, which is complementary to our existing collection of premium beauty and fragrance brands, each with a strong identity and a genuine desire to make a difference.”
L’Occitane says it is committed to investing in “communities, biodiversity, reducing waste and finding sustainable solutions to create a better and healthier planet.”
Recent acquisitions
Earlier this month, Shiseido added American-based brand Dr. Dennis Gross to its skin care portfolio by purchasing DDG Skincare Holdings. Based in New York, the company is marketed as a “dermatologist-led, science-based prestige skin care” business that will be a “strategic addition” to its luxury skin care offerings, including Clé de Peau Beauté.
Global life science ingredients distributor Barentz International also acquired Radian Chemical Products to boost Barentz’s presence in the fast-growing Indian market.
Edited by Sabine Waldeck