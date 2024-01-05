Society Brands plans to “spread the clean beauty movement” with Primal Life Organics purchase
05 Jan 2024 --- Society Brands acquires Primal Life Organics, a natural personal care product provider. Primal Life Organics focuses on eliminating harmful toxins and advocates for a cleaner, sustainable future through “skin food” — products rich in vitamins, essential fatty acids, and antioxidants.
“This partnership with Society Brands propels my mission and commitment to providing natural, organic and sustainable products to enhance the well-being of individuals globally,” says founder and CEO, Trina Felber. “Society Brands shares our values and commitment.”
Entrepreneurial focus
The partnership will focus on expanding their D2C and retail footprint, which Society Brands says aligns with its acquisition strategy, emphasizing “visionary leaders” and brands with “dedicated consumer bases.”
The technology-enabled consumer products company plans to amplify Primal Life Organics’ D2C initiatives and expand its retail presence. The partnership ensures the continuity of Primal Life Organics’ mission.
“Primal Life Organics is a great example of the kind of brands we want to partner with now and in the future,” states Michael Sirpilla, co-founder and CEO at Society Brands.
“Having Trina remain on board as brand president to help drive growth speaks to Society’s mission to build a community of like-minded entrepreneurs.”
Society Brands says its e-commerce business model is built “by founders, for founders.” and that entrepreneurs benefit from “meaningful liquidity” while leveraging the company’s leadership, expertise and resources.
Outlook for the future
Primal Life Organics boasts advisory support from Daymond John, CEO and founder of The Shark Group and a Shark Tank investor. John expressed excitement about the acquisition, emphasizing Primal Life’s commitment to natural wellness.
“The future growth of Primal Life is something to look forward to as they continue to revolutionize the natural dental and skin care industry,” noted Daymond John.
With the addition of Primal Life Organics, Society Brands now supports nine brands, including Club EarlyBird, Capsule Supplies, Barnesmith, Power Theory, and Wolf Tactical. The company’s recent move to a new corporate headquarters and a US$25 million equity raise underscore its position and growth prospects.
“We are well-positioned to become a premier tech-enabled consumer products company,” affirms Sirpilla. “Anticipate announcements in the near future that will elevate Society Brands as a leader in the space.”
In an exclusive interview, Personal Care Insights spoke to the CEO of Genie Supply, a beauty lab for entrepreneurs currently focusing on developing clean beauty solutions to capitalize on the demand for natural ingredients.
Edited by Venya Patel