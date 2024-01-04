Superdrug slashes product prices citing “cost-of-living crisis” for shoppers
04 Jan 2024 --- Superdrug slashes prices on over 150 of its own-brand items, saying it is committed to “making sure it is offering the best price” amid a “cost-of-living crisis.”
Jamie Archer, own-brand director at Superdrug, says: “We know that recent years have seen prices rocket… so we are happy to be able to reduce prices to help shoppers.”
The permanent price reductions of up to 50% are part of the company’s “ongoing commitment to supporting shoppers” through their financial struggle, adds Archer.
Price freezes
The retailer previously froze prices of more than 5,000 items across its stores and online for limited periods in recent years.
“We’re committed to supporting our customers in every way we can,” explains Archer.
The items selected to have price cuts were curated to cater to “everyday shopping,” according to Archer. They include products from body care to makeup and baby toiletries.
- Some of the reduced products include:
Me+ Pre Biotic 30 ml – was £9.99, now £4.99 (US$12.66 to US$6.33)
- Me+ Collagen Body Gel Cream 250 ml – was £7.99, now £4.99 (US$10.13 to US$6.33)
- Superdrug Luna Menstrual Cup – was £14.99, now £9.99 (US$19.00 to US$12.66)
- Superdrug Vitamin C Booster Serum 100 ml – was £12.99, now £9.99 (US$16.47 to US$12.66)
- Superdrug Tea Tree Cleanser Toner 200 ml – was £4.49, now £3.49 (US$5.69 to US$4.42)
Additionally, Superdrug offers a “100% happiness guarantee,” if customers are not happy with their own-brand product, they will receive a refund and a 25% discount off their next own-brand purchase.
Focus on cost of living
Earlier this year, Superdrug announced the appointment of a new cost-of-living ambassador, deals expert and TV presenter Chloe Carmichael. From July to September, she worked with the high street giant to raise awareness of savings and the best value own-brand products across key categories.
Carmichael created a mini-series on social media of savings, deals and promotions across everyday personal care products such as sun care, allergy and skin care.
The partnership marked the second year of the retailer’s ongoing cost-of-living campaign, which aims to enable customers to access the best deals and everyday low pricing.
The health and beauty retailer also launched a VIP Rewards loyalty scheme in October, offering members access to exclusive deals after reaching a spending threshold.
By Sabine Waldeck