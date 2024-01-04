Unlocking the gut-skin connection: Insights into atopic dermatitis
04 Jan 2024 --- Researchers in Brazil target atopic dermatitis (AD), a chronic inflammatory skin disease that affects around 10% of adults and 25% of children. The examination delves into interactions among the immune system, environmental factors and gut microbiota, shedding light on factors influencing AD.
AD, or atopic eczema, manifests through redness, swelling and itchy rashes. According to The São Paulo Research Foundation, while AD commonly occurs in individuals with a genetic predisposition, the arrival of symptoms is a result of various interactions.
The research finds a prevalence of AD, witnessing a “significant” surge in the twenty-first century, with factors like genetics, autoimmunity, impaired skin barrier integrity, viral infections, gut microbiome composition, dietary habits and lifestyle changes contributing to this rise.
Lack of beneficial bacteria exposure?
The researchers propose a hypothesis suggesting the rise in AD cases, particularly in developing countries, may be linked to the lack of exposure to beneficial bacteria. This deficiency could impact immune maturation, a process for the immune system to develop a response on first contact with microorganisms.
“Besides being responsible for 70% of immune system regularization, for maintaining skin barrier integrity and the structure of the gastrointestinal tract, and for controlling nutrient absorption and energy balance, the gut microbiome is directly connected to the skin via what’s known as the gut-skin axis,” says Sabri Saeed Sanabani, a researcher at the Institute of Tropical Medicine and last author of the article.
The gut microbiome is linked to the skin through the gut-skin axis, making it a central focus of recent research. Our Special Report discusses developments in the beauty-from-within market with Lubrizol Life Science and Health Ingredients, Rousselot, Monteloeder, Bioiberica, Gencor and ADM.
Gut microbiome studies
Studies in the review show changes in the gut microbiome composition contribute to AD pathogenesis.
AD patients were found to have an increased abundance of specific bacteria like Clostridium difficile, Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus, with reduced levels of beneficial bacteria producing short-chain fatty acids, such as Bifidobacteria and Bacteroides. Lower short-chain fatty acid levels often correlate with intestinal inflammation.
In recent research, Harvard Medical School identified Staphylococcus aureus as the culprit behind skin itch for the first time. Looking at research developments and innovations for combating skin diseases such as acne and eczema, Personal Care Insights spoke to the director of Dermatology and Microbiome Research at Beiersdorf and a postdoctoral research fellow in Chiu Lab at Harvard University.
Genetic and environmental triggers
The review on genome-wide association studies outlines genetic markers associated with susceptibility to AD. The filaggrin gene mutations emerged as a risk factor. Filaggrin protein that helps differentiation of the epidermis and the skin barrier, explains a study.
Moreover, the relationship between gut microbiome changes and genetics is highlighted as an area for further research.
While environmental factors like allergens, irritants, pollution and microbe exposure contribute to skin barrier impairment and gut microbiome dysbiosis, many aspects remain elusive.
Therapeutic approaches
The review concludes by exploring therapeutic avenues that include interventions targeting epigenetic alterations and balancing the gut microbiome diversity through diet, probiotics, prebiotics and fecal transplants.
“Like all such reviews, ours set out to analyze the findings of the available scientific studies and verify knowledge gaps that need to be filled by future research,” says Sanabani.
Previous research found moderate-quality evidence supporting the effectiveness of cannabinoids in managing atopic dermatitis, dermatomyositis, psoriasis and systemic sclerosis.
In NPD, Cetaphil expanded its Pro AD Restoraderm line, which targets atopic-prone skin. The lotion has an improved formula made with AD-Resyl technology, which restores the balance of the skin microbiome.
In other news, US researchers found pomegranate extract can improve the skin’s biophysical properties, including reducing facial sebum production and transepidermal water loss.
By Venya Patel