Beyond The Headlines: MAC’s new moisturizing cleanser, Jessica Chastain as True Botanicals’ ambassador
05 Jan 2024 --- This week in industry news, MAC Cosmetics launched a cream-to-foam cleanser and True Botanicals collaborated with American actress Jessica Chastain for its new plant-based retinol serum. Meanwhile, Chanel opened its first store in Mumbai, India.
Launches and releases
MAC unveiled the Hyper Real Fresh Canvas Cream-To-Foam Cleanser, the newest addition to its Hyper Real Radiant Canvas Skincare line. The cleanser transforms from cream to lather and is infused with Japanese peony extract, cationic hyaluronic acid and 20% glycerin. The company says the gentle formula deeply cleanses, purifies and maintains skin moisture, leaving a balanced, soft and supple glow. VP Bryan Campbell-Leavitt emphasizes its transformative qualities, while sustainability takes center stage with 50% PCR packaging and conscious ingredient-sourcing practices.
California-based cruelty-free brand ColourPop Cosmetics launched in India exclusively on Nykaa, offering over 100 products to Indian consumers. Renowned for its on-trend and affordable beauty items, ColourPop’s range on Nykaa includes Pretty Fresh Foundation, Super Shock Eyeshadows, Lippie Stix and nine pan Eyeshadow Palettes. Nykaa’s Executive Director and CEO, Anchit Nayar, emphasized ColourPop’s global appeal and resonance with Nykaa’s beauty enthusiasts. Laura Nelson, founder of Seed Beauty, believes the collaboration will bring accessible beauty to a global audience.
Maria Nila introduced the Purifying Cleanse Shampoo as part of its deep-cleansing collection for all hair types. The shampoo is infused with exfoliating ingredients, such as sulfate and is silicone-free. The company says the shampoo instantly refreshes and resets hair for optimal treatment. The Purifying Cleanse series features a fresh, fruity scent with apricot, peach, musk and freesia notes. The 100% vegan collection is produced in Sweden and boasts climate-compensated packaging. The shampoo’s key ingredients include AHA acids for scalp balance, soothing aloe vera and peppermint extract.
Blinc Cosmetics introduced its Eyeshadow Sticks for a single swipe, smudge-free and long-lasting look. The company says its clean, vegan and gluten-free sticks align with its commitment to sustainability and cruelty-free packaging. Blinc promises an “iridescent glow” thanks to the pearl-infused, water-resistant formula. It also says the makeup will withstand sweat, oil and harsh weather. The creamy texture is available in four shades — Bronze, Champagne, Rose Gold and Taupe.
Business and collaboration
Clean skin care brand True Botanicals appointed American actress Jessica Chastain as its brand ambassador, citing her alignment with sustainability and veganism as critical factors. Chastain represents the brand’s new Phyto Retinol Sleep Serum, featuring a plant-based alternative, Peptilium, known for wrinkle reduction without skin irritation. In a campaign video, the Academy Award-winning actor said “their products are vegan, which is very important to me…they have a bioholistic approach and it really works.” The brand’s “Bioholistic Skin Science,” offers aromatherapeutic products with plant actives for anti-aging benefits.
Always Discreet collaborated with Oscar-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson to address the lack of awareness and normalization surrounding bladder leaks during perimenopause. A survey revealed 54% of women were unprepared for bladder leaks. The “I Wish I Knew” video series, featuring Henson and women sharing their experiences, aimed to combat stigma and provide insight into the impact of bladder leaks on lifestyle and confidence. Insights showed that 70% of women would feel less alone knowing others share the experience, while 81% felt a negative impact on confidence.
French luxury fashion house Chanel opened its inaugural fragrance and beauty store in Mumbai, marking its third outlet in India. The new store is situated at Phoenix Palladium Mall in Lower Parel, Mumbai, and was confirmed by Shailja Ruia, senior general manager of leasing at The Phoenix Mills. This expansion follows existing Chanel Fragrance & Beauty stores in two New Delhi shopping centers, Select CityWalk Mall at Saket and DLF Promenade Mall, Vasant Kunj.
Kiehl’s Since 1851 is the official SPF partner for 2024 with Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR). The venture combines Kiehl’s history of adventure, dating back to the Everest ’88 Expedition, with JHMR’s commitment to exploration. Kiehl’s aims to provide skin care protection to resort patrons with their SPF innovation, Better Screen UV Serum. The partnership leverages digital and out-of-home platforms to drive awareness and education, offering Kiehl’s products at select retail locations throughout Jackson Hole.
Firelight Capital Partners marked its first beauty industry investment with the acquisition of Fromm International. Fromm’s extensive distribution, including Ulta Beauty stores, solidified its position in North America and Western Europe. Firelight’s aimed to accelerate brand growth with its acquisition. Martin L. Okner will assume the role of CEO. Kevin Barrett, Fromm’s president, will transition day-to-day operations. Firelight anticipates continued success and innovation under Okner’s leadership.
Product formulation
Avon enhanced its popular Anew Dual Eye Systems with the award-winning Protinol technology, promising visible results in just two days. The Lifting and Brightening Dual Eye Systems now feature the patented technology, touted for its collagen-boosting capabilities. Launched in 2020, Protinol gained acclaim for achieving a skin-collagen ratio similar to baby skin. Avon says the updated formulas maintain the results while enhancing collagen and hyaluronic acid production for firmer, healthier skin. According to the brand, the Anew Lifting Dual Eye System tightens, revitalizes and lifts the eye area, reducing fine lines. The Brightening Dual Eye System targets dark circles, puffiness and eye bags.
By Venya Patel