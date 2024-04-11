In-cosmetics Global: BASF unveils digital tool to help identify personal care ingredients
11 Apr 2024 --- Ahead of next week’s In-cosmetics Global event in Paris, France, BASF introduces its new digital service, “Ingredients Revealed,” which will be spotlighted at the beauty industry trade fair.
The service enables developers of personal care products to easily identify ingredients and formulations with specific criteria like sustainability information, standards and labels.
The cosmetic ingredients supplier highlights that a growing number of standards and labels by retailers, regulators and certifying agencies are influencing consumers’ purchasing decisions for cosmetic products.
At the same time, it flags that it has been more challenging for product developers to identify the right ingredients within the formulation process in order to meet the required criteria.
“With our new tool, we enable users to create or upload their own formulations and see changes happen instantly while customizing them. This way, they get real-time transparency on different criteria, which significantly simplifies the development process for formulations,” says Aleksandra Pienczykowska, manager of digital customer channels EMEA at BASF Care Chemicals.
Intuitive interface to play with formulations
The new platform is designed to accelerate the product development process by offering an “intuitive interface” based on a three-step approach.
Users begin by browsing BASF’s formulation database to identify formulations that meet consumer demands.
The second step involves using the tool to manage the formulation and refine the collection of ingredients. Lastly, the service can be used as a “digital lab,” meaning users can add or delete individual ingredients from the chosen formulations or build a new formulation from scratch.
The tool offers real-time transparency as sustainability information like biodegradability and renewable carbon content results change instantly.
An input function enables users to import their own ingredients.
Access to broad spectrum of formulations
Ingredients Revealed is the latest feature in D’lite, BASF’s digital service platform for the personal care industry. A basic version with a limited number of formulations will be available in the free section of the platform.
Subscribers to the premium version of D’lite will be able to use the new feature with full access to BASF’s database of more than 4,500 formulations.
“With D’lite, BASF supports its customers in the complete product development process: From consumer and market understanding, concept creation, market strategy development, formulation development up to the product launch,” details BASF.
The platform integrates multiple internal data sources, knowledge about the industry and data from leading external partners regarding market- and consumer intelligence.
At In-cosmetics Global, BASF also will offer an “immersive journey” experience using VR headsets to explore the application of imagery for specific skin needs. This includes developing actives for sensitive or atopic skin, validating the efficacy of anti-oily skin ingredients and exploring anti-aging botanicals.
Edited by Benjamin Ferrer