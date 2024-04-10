In-cosmetics Global: BASF provides immersive experience for sustainable beauty solutions
10 Apr 2024 --- BASF will showcase a series of ecological beauty solutions at In-cosmetics Global in Paris, France, next week. The company focuses on “accelerating the transition in the personal care industry toward sustainable developments.”
Most of the trade show offers will feature its Care Chemicals initiative, Care 360° – Solutions for Sustainable Life.
“The beauty of tomorrow is an expression of a holistic, responsible approach to consumption and life. Consumers want to be able to make informed decisions and seek knowledge about the origins and sourcing of raw materials and a product’s environmental impact,” says Gisela Pinheiro, SVP at BASF Personal Care Europe.
“Through digital services and innovative solutions, we help our customers unlock new opportunities in a transforming market and increase transparency for consumers.”
Silicone replacements
BASF believes volatile silicones are exiting the cosmetics industry, forcing cosmetics manufacturers to find alternatives to silicones such as cyclosiloxanes.
BASF says its approach is built around its digital service Emollient Maestro, an app available on the online platform D’lite. Based on scientific data, it provides users with alternatives to synthetic market benchmarks, including dimethicones.
The company will also highlight the integration of Product Carbon Footprints into its digital service platform, D’lite, which provides CO2 transparency for the cosmetic ingredient portfolio. It allows manufacturers to track the GHG emissions associated with the products they purchase.
Dr. Becky Stiles, head of applied sustainability at BASF Care Chemicals, will share details about the company’s sustainable initiatives in her presentation, “Transparency in Product Carbon Footprints and Levers to Reduce Them.”
Immersion into sustainability
To verify the efficacy of its ingredients, BASF uses advanced 2D and 3D models that closely resemble real skin conditions. The company has expanded its imagery expertise further to reveal previously “invisible modes of action.” This imagery technology creates new opportunities in bioactive development and “surpasses” traditional substantiation methods.
At In-cosmetics, visitors can experience an “immersive journey,” using VR headsets to explore the application of imagery for specific skin needs. This includes developing actives for sensitive or atopic skin, validating the efficacy of anti-oily skin ingredients and highlighting the use of plants for anti-aging applications.
BASF will also demonstrate its “Beyond Beauty” initiative. The company has been working with partners and customers throughout the value chain to create “sustainable, high-performing solutions” with a strong focus on biopolymers under the Verdessence brand.
So far, it has launched five different ingredients for applications ranging from color cosmetics to hair care. Its natural biopolymers are highlighted as “promising” rheology modifiers.
BASF experts have developed a multi-biopolymer approach to identify the appropriate combination for each application, including a recommended usage ratio. Most of the suggested formulations comply with the COSMOS standard for natural cosmetics.
Visually appealing shower care
The sustainable chemicals company will also showcase its shine portfolio and provide formulation suggestions for shampoos and shower gels with visual effects. With a five-step approach, the company shows the visual appearances that can be achieved with different wax dispersions or combinations in surfactant systems at various concentrations.
The concept focuses on the visual assessment of all formulations according to defined monadic and associative parameters and color evaluation.
Looking toward In-cosmetics
Seppic will unveil a collection of seven “sensorial” formulations at In-cosmetics Global. The “Beautiful Temptations” collection includes skin care, hair care, nutricosmetic and makeup formulations inspired by the latest beauty trends.
Cargill Beauty recently introduced BotaniDesign and Actigum Care to “revolutionize” sustainability and performance in emollients and rheology modifiers. The ingredients, which will be presented at In-cosmetics Global this month, are touted as the newest developments in rheology modifiers and natural alternatives to meet the increasing need for environmentally friendly products without sacrificing performance.
By Sabine Waleck