Evonik sets sight on sustainable beauty with new Botanicals & Natural Actives segment
10 Apr 2024 --- Evonik launches its Botanicals & Natural Actives business segment to bolster its biosolution capabilities.
The German company says it is driven to meet the rising demand for botanical extracts and proven natural actives.
“Nature is an infinite source of inspiration for genuine beauty and well-being. We see great market opportunities waiting to be tapped. I look forward to even more collaboration and exchange of ideas with our customers,” says Kai-Steffen Krannig, head of the Botanical & Natural Actives segment at Evonik.
Circular beauty in mind
The new segment is based on values of sustainable sourcing and commitment to transparency.
Evonik saysit strengthened sustainable and natural active ingredients for skin and hair care products by leveraging knowledge from recent acquisitions such as Botanica and Novachem. By combining natural preservation with beauty and well-being, Evonik seeks to establish itself within the circular beauty.
“By bringing together sustainable sourcing, strong biotechnology processes and scientific claim substantiation with our recently established Skin Institute, our customers benefit from high-performance, sustainable specialty botanical ingredients that allow them to differentiate in the market,” comments Yann d’Herve, head of the Care Solutions business line.
Bio-based portfolio
Evonik spotlights Alkion Biopharma and Wilshire, known for their contributions to developing biotechnologically produced cosmetic actives and phytochemicals. The brands’ products are included in the new segment.
Evonik’s products, such as Tego Turmerone, Tego Enlight natural brightening blend and Tego Natural Betaine, are also part of the portfolio.
In other business moves, Evonik planned to cut 2,000 jobs and sell its superabsorbents business to International Chemical Investors Group International Chemical Investors Group.
Evonik partnered with Jland Biotech to commercialize vegan collagen for cosmetic and personal care applications.
Edited by Venya Patel