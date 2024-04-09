EU scientific committee says benzophenone-4 safe while data insufficient for triphenyl phosphate
09 Apr 2024 --- The Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS) releases a final opinion on benzophenone-4 and a preliminary opinion on triphenyl phosphate (TPP), which are commonly used in personal care and cosmetic products.
Suggested limit for benzophenone-4
The SCCS addressed concerns regarding the safety of benzophenone-4 when used as a UV filter in cosmetic products.
After evaluating and considering potential endocrine-disrupting properties, the SCCS determined that benzophenone-4 was safe for use at a maximum concentration of 5%.
This safety assessment applies to various products, including sunscreen, face and hand creams, leave-on and rinse-off products, lipsticks, sunscreen propellant sprays and pump sprays.
The scientific body states that benzophenone-4 has been used extensively in cosmetic products for a long time to protect skin and hair from sun damage. Additionally, it stabilizes and protects cosmetic formulations when they come into contact with light. These cosmetics can be used topically or, less frequently, in contact with the eyes (preparations for eye makeup).
“Benzophenone-4 is also being used in aerosol hair spray… and in pump hair spray.”
Insufficient data on TPP
In its preliminary opinion on TPP, a common plasticizer in nail products, the SCCS noted concerns about potential endocrine-disrupting properties. However, due to insufficient available information and unresolved genotoxicity concerns, the SCCS could not determine the safety of TPP up to a maximum concentration of 5% in nail products.
The SCCS opens comments on TPP until June 2, which may bring more data for future evaluation.
According to the scientific community, a plasticizer is a substance added to synthetic polymers to soften or make them more pliable to be more easily worked, deformed or distributed. “It is used in nail products, including nail polishes, enamels or manicuring preparations.”
Previous opinions
The SCCS opened comments on the use of titanium dioxide in cosmetics. In response to concerns raised by the European Food Safety Authority, it scrutinized the safety of titanium dioxide in cosmetics, particularly in items like toothpaste and mouthwash.
The scientific body also said aluminum compounds and methylparaben can safely be used in cosmetic products under limited concentrations.
In November, it assessed the safety of water-soluble zinc salts, benzyl salicylate, hydroxypropyl p-phenylenediamine, butylparaben and fullerenes in beauty products.
By Venya Patel