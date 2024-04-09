Nail technicians hike prices citing higher supply costs while UK warns of potential fines
09 Apr 2024 --- Over 5,000 nail technicians across the UK raise their hands on “National Nail Price Increase Day” and raise their prices to “earn a solid income from their hard work.”
The nail technicians cite the rising costs of utilities and products for the price hikes. They say the current cost of living crisis has forced up prices across many sectors, adversely impacting nail industry workers and their ability to cover personal and business expenses.
The founder of the campaign, Nail Tech Org (NTO) says its members were making approximately £7 per hour (US$8.86). The UK’s minimum living wage, also known as the National Living Wage, is £11.44 (US$14.47) for people over 21 as of this month.
Getting a nail treatment is often seen as a luxury expense, which could help with the consumer sentiment toward the increased cost.
Not all companies hike prices
Amy Guy, founder of the NTO, told the BBC News Channel that not every nail company would raise their prices, and it is dependent on individual businesses.
“As with any business, there are so many costs that are factored into one treatment, and it’s such a standard that nail techs have always joined the industry and just looked at what everybody else is charging and charged around the same,” says Guy.
“It doesn’t fairly pay them and allow them to have a solid income, a profit and be able to cover all the business costs, along with things like paying into their own pension and holiday and sick pay that you would be entitled to as an employed person.”
“So there’s no right or wrong… if you do see nail techs tomorrow onwards increasing their prices, it’s for the right reason, so they can earn a solid income from their hard work.”
UK government warning
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) released a letter warning nail technicians that National Nail Price Increase Day must comply with competition law and “breaches can attract substantial fines.”
“In particular, we want to underline that businesses must set their prices independently and that competitors should not discuss or coordinate among themselves the timing or amount of any price increases (whether directly or through a trade body or other membership organization). This ensures that customers get the benefit of competition and can shop around for a good deal, while fair dealing businesses benefit,” wrote the CMA.
Currently, the CMA has not launched a formal investigation into the sector and reported it was in contact with Guy.
By Sabine Waldeck