In-cosmetics Global: Cargill Beauty unveils BotaniDesign and Actigum Care as alternatives to petro-based emollients and polymers
02 Apr 2024 --- Cargill Beauty introduces BotaniDesign and Actigum Care to “revolutionize” sustainability and performance in emollients and rheology modifiers.
The ingredients, which will be presented at In-cosmetics Global this month, are touted as the newest developments in rheology modifiers and natural alternatives to meet the increasing need for environmentally friendly products without sacrificing performance.
Botanically designed
The personal care product supplier believes BotaniDesign is superior to other emollients since it is a “100% derived natural and readily biodegradable” alternative to conventional petroleum jelly.
According to Cargill Beauty, studies show that after six hours of wear, white petrolatum (84%) and BotaniDesign (82%) had comparable “smoothness effects.”
The research also indicates those who responded favorably to BotaniDesign reported similar outcomes both during and after application, such as smoothness and moisturizing effects two minutes after application and after six hours of wear, including ease of spread and absorption into the skin during application.
Outperforming petro-based polymers
Rheology modifier Actigum Care boasts a 94.5% natural composition. According to Cargill, the product is more functional than its synthetic counterparts and offers a blend of natural ingredients thanks to the crafting of hydroxypropyl starch phosphate and sclerotium gum.
Actigum Care offers improved sensoriality and functionality while “matching or surpassing” the performance of conventional petro-based polymers, claims the supplier.
Expert panels compared different Bouncy Anti-Aging formulations with Actigum Care or Carbomer. They found the cream with Actigum Care demonstrated better qualities, including “more peaking during pick-up,” faster absorption and improved smoothness two minutes after application.
The Bouncy Anti-Aging Cream contains Actigum Care, Floraesters 15, BotaniButter and CocoaDesign L. Alongside this formulation, Cargill will present ten other formulations, such as Energy Boosting Serum, Armor Skin Cream, Preppy Primer, Essential Gel-Cream, My Go-To Face Cream, Me-Time Body Butter, Reset Scalp & Body Scrub, Ying Yang Relaxing Eye Patches, Cool Day Cream Gel and Instant-Care Conditioner.
In-cosmetics Global
Industry players are gearing up for the upcoming In-cosmetics Global trade show in Paris, France.
Givaudan Active Beauty launched Neuroglow, an active ingredient designed to “safely” replicate the positive effects of the sun and attain the sought-after glow. Clariant creates CycloRetin as a natural and gentle retinol alternative.
International Flavors and Fragrances and its in-house natural ingredients specialist, LMR Naturals, will present “an immersive sensory experience” featuring ingredients from its Genencare natural active range, Aurist functional range and scent portfolio
Symrise will showcase its readily biodegradable ingredient, Savelite HB, for multifunctional cosmetic product protection, and Vantage will present its new solubilized azelaic acid and surfactant system. Kuraray will feature Kuraray Poval LV grades and Isopentyldiol as versatile ingredients for skin care and makeup applications.
By Venya Patel