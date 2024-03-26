In-cosmetics Global: IFF and LMR Naturals to present sensory experience and sustainable ingredients
26 Mar 2024 --- International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF) and its in-house natural ingredients specialist, LMR Naturals, will present “an immersive sensory experience” featuring ingredients from its Genencare natural active range, Aurist functional range and scent portfolio at In-cosmetics Global in Paris, France next month.
The “Divergent Dialogues: Where Art Meets Science in Personal Care Formulations” experience will showcase eight concept formulations, enabling visitors to engage in tactile, auditory and olfactory solutions.
The new launches and products featured at the show include LMR Naturals’ Active Essences Collection and the Oum Bodycare Formulation Collection.
LMR Naturals’ Active Essences Collection is a fragrance ingredient range offering renewable absolutes and “supercritical” CO2 extracts processed with upcycled CO2. Meanwhile, the Oum Bodycare Formulation Collection comprises a nectar body wash, an in-shower sorbet body lotion and a neck and body serum featuring Aurist AGC — a readily biodegradable conditioning polymer enabled by IFF’s proprietary Designed Enzymatic Biopolymers technology.
New ingredients and discussions
Aurist AGC was launched last March as a hair-conditioning biopolymer and reintroduced with a skin-conditioning benefit on October 9. IFF will host a technical seminar, “Achieve Formulation Greats: Novel biopolymers for new textures and formats,” at In-cosmetics, where visitors can learn more about the Aurist functional line.
“Aurist AGC can significantly reduce [the] skin roughness feel in body wash products compared to incumbent cationic polymers,” Piera Pericu, business segment lead of Personal Care at IFF, previously told Personal Care Insights.
Furthermore, IFF will present three ingredients: Narcisse Absolute Conscious LMR, Pepper Pink CO2 Extract LMR and Pepper Timur CO2 Extract LMR. All have been scientifically tested in vitro to demonstrate skin, hair and scalp care benefits.
The collection is also “beneficial to emotional and cognitive well-being,” as the IFF BrainEmotions neuroscience program shows.
Sensorial trends
Additionally, IFF identified five key market and sensorial trends that will “shape the beauty and personal care industry” this year:
- Holistic well-being: As consumers become more health conscious and take a holistic approach to their mental and physical well-being, beauty routines will be extended beyond looking good to maximizing pleasure, relaxation and wellness benefits.
- Sensorial experiences: Consumers prioritize sensory experiences in their daily routines, where they choose products that turn mundane tasks into moments of pleasure and fun.
- Budget-conscious: Amid economic challenges, consumers still make room for indulgence and prioritize products that deliver functionality and efficacy without compromising affordability.
- Sustainable choices: Environmental characteristics of beauty and personal care products are becoming integral in the decision-making process, reflecting a broader cultural shift toward responsible and mindful consumerism.
- New trust equation: There is a shift in consumers’ behavior, emphasizing a preference for scientifically backed products with proven efficacy and safety.
By Sabine Waldeck