In-cosmetics Global: Vantage debuts solubilized azelaic acid and surfactant system
20 Mar 2024 --- Vantage reveals new ingredients and formulations for facial hygiene ahead of the In-cosmetics Global trade show in Paris, France.
The supplier of specialty ingredients and formulations for personal care products introduces Curazelic 44, a new form of solubilized azelaic acid tailored to improve the performance of face cleansers and clear formulations.
Its second product launch, Metaupon Ez Amibio, is marketed as a sulfate-free liquid surfactant system that is is compatible with various rinse-off systems and offers versatility formulation requirements.
“This year, Vantage delivers a compelling showcase of high-performance and sustainable solutions by integrating marketing intel and technical expertise,” says Beto Pino, newly appointed VP of Innovation and Personal Care at Vantage.
Meeting generational needs
Under the theme “Vantage, Your Life Choice,” the company says it seeks to address the unique preferences and challenges of different generations, from Gen Alpha to Boomers.
The idea was inspired by how personal care products support people throughout their lives and meet their needs.
“By understanding and anticipating the needs of the end user, we have created 17 new formulations aimed to accelerate our customers’ innovation pipelines, positioning ourselves as a partner within the personal care value chain,” adds Pino.
The 17 formulations created for skin care, hair care, color cosmetics and “multifunctional prototypes” are in alignment with the requirements of each generation, shares Vantage.
Tracking consumer behavior
In previous market analysis on generational trends, Traackr’s data from Gen Z and Millennial consumers revealed their social media usage, purchase behavior and perceived impact from influencers.
Revieve revealed consumer skin care concerns across US, Europe and Middle East, and Provenance discovered that “authenticity” ranks high among magnetic engagement strategies for Gen Z.
Industry developments
Kuraray showcases its offerings in time for In-cosmetics Global with environmentally and skin-friendly cosmetic ingredients — Kuraray Poval LV grades and Isopentyldiol for skin care and makeup applications.
The Personal Care & Home Ingredients 2024 trade show is also underway at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center in China. Personal Care Insights recently spoke to a session speaker about integrating ESG in China’s beauty and personal care industry.
By Venya Patel