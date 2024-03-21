Gencor’s Levagen+ eases eczema symptoms, showing promising skin health benefits
21 Mar 2024 --- Gencor’s latest human clinical trial showcases the efficacy of Levagen+ against eczema. The palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) ingredient is found to “significantly” alleviate dry, red, scaling and itchy skin when used as a topical cream.
The provider of natural ingredients assessed the effectiveness of Levagen+ compared to a standard moisturizer in reducing eczema severity and enhancing patient outcomes.
“Redness was reduced by week two of treatment, and dryness was reduced by week four. Participants reported an overall improvement in total eczema symptoms severity after four weeks of treatment,” Maggie McNamara, marketing director at Gencor, tells Personal Care Insights.
“Neither group used steroidal topical creams as rescue medication during the study. The use of other general moisturizers was low but similar between groups. Levagen+ stacks up exceptionally well in reducing redness and dryness (compared to standard moisturizers).”
Digestible health benefits
Gencor says Levagen+ is also helpful as a dietary supplement:
“Levagen+ is a superior form of PEA with increased bioavailability and format versatility. It utilizes Pharmako Biotechnologies’ award-winning LipiSperse technology, which makes it bioavailable and, therefore, better absorbed, increasing its efficacy. Levagen+ demonstrated a 1.75% greater increase in PEA levels in the body compared to standard PEA,” comments McNamara.
“Other clinically proven benefits of Levagen+ include joint health, sleep, recovery, immune health, discomfort and inflammation, headaches and skin health.”
The body naturally produces PEA, an endogenous fatty acid amide, in response to stress and injury, and it can be found in lipid extracts from various foods and plants, including egg yolks, peanuts and soybeans, says Gencor. It is also a “clinically proven alternative to CBD.”
Research methodology
The double-blind, randomized, comparator-controlled trial included 72 participants over 18 who experienced the eczema symptoms on their hands or arms. They were randomly divided into two groups, one receiving Levagen+ and the other a comparator cream.
The course of treatment consisted of two doses per day for four weeks. Researchers measured the study outcomes from baseline to week four using the Patient-Oriented Eczema Measure (POEM) and the Self-Assessed Eczema Area Severity Index (SA-EASI) scoring.
McNamara explains how Levagen+ was applied during the trial: “On arm one, PEA Participants applied a topical cream containing 1.5% PEA to their affected site twice daily. On arm two, a comparator moisturizer was applied. An unscented moisturizing base cream was applied in the same manner as in the active treatment group.”
“For each segment of the body (i.e., forearm, upper arm, hand), one to three pumps of the trial product were applied, covering the affected area with a thin layer of the trial product. After some gentle rubbing, the study product was to be absorbed so that no residual product remained on the skin’s surface.”
By Venya Patel