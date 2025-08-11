Fragrances market trends in China, Japan & South Korea
Explore how consumers in East Asia search for unique and sustainable scents
Fragrances in China, Japan, and South Korea are moving toward functional, personalized, and sustainable experiences. Innova Market Insights dives deep into fragrance market trends, highlighting that brands are incorporating self-care benefits, mental well-being, and ensuring product safety. These trends also reveal innovation opportunities manufacturers can leverage to stay relevant in East Asian markets.
Fragrance innovation trends
Nearly 1 in 2 consumers in China and North Asia are willing to experiment with new scents in their perfumes. Brands are responding to this preference by developing fragrances that stand out with unique scent profiles. They are experimenting with gourmand, fantasy fragrances, and unconventional combinations of ingredients to evoke distinct moods or experiences.
Products like Yves Saint Laurent Myslf Le Parfum Spray highlight top zesty bergamot and spicy black pepper notes blossoming into sweet orange flower and settling into warm, rich notes of wood, vanilla, bourbon, and patchouli. These types of fragrances create a unique scent experience by combining multiple scent profiles in a single bottle, offering depth and complexity to engage the senses.
Consumers in China and North Asia prefer floral and citrus fragrances to uplift their mood. These universally preferred fragrances tap into emotional connections, driving repeat purchases and brand loyalty.
Fragrances category
In China, Japan, and South Korea, fragrances for women is the top subcategory for product launches. This subcategory is followed by fragrances for men and unisex. Japan has taken the lead in fragrance launches over the past five years.
Estée Lauder ranks first in China and North Asia for fragrance product launches. The top five companies account for 34% of fragrance category launches in China and North Asia over the past year. Fine fragrances are the top fragrances in the market.
Clean and functional fragrance formulations
Long-lasting fragrances have appeal in the market, as 54% of Gen Z and millennial consumers in China and North Asia prioritize scent performance when buying scents. Fragrance-free toxins are gaining attention as they eliminate harmful chemicals and offer safer and cleaner scent experiences without compromising performance. They cater to health-conscious consumers seeking transparency and purity in their routines. This trend highlights the shift toward non-toxic formulations, which builds trust and loyalty, aligning with the rising demand for mindful products.
personal care trend, “Trust-Driven Care.” This trend highlights that consumers demand transparency and honesty from personal care brands to trust their claims.Additionally, consumers are looking for tested formulations, including dermatologically and allergy-tested options. Brands are ensuring safety and comfort with these tested formulations, aiming for gentle and irritation-free wear for daily use. These products are carefully evaluated to meet quality standards and minimize potential risks, reflecting Innova’s
Limited edition products
Male, limited edition, ethical packaging, long-lasting, and ethical animal/fish and bird are top market claims.
Limited edition launches in China and North Asia have increased 28% CAGR over the past five years. Similarly, seasonal launches have grown significantly during the same period. These launches encourage faster purchases by developing a sense of necessity, exclusivity, and connection to current trends.
Formulations made with premium ingredients offer a richer scent experience, enhanced depth, and a higher value, appealing to consumers seeking more refined and sophisticated sensory experiences.
Fragrance packaging
Several brands are creating unique packaging designs, like lipstick-inspired bottles and playful silhouettes, to blend fragrance with creativity. These designs enhance the overall product appeal and make brands stand out on the shelf.
Products like Guerlain Limited Edition Rouge Bonheur and Michael Kors Pour Femme Eau De Parfum display aesthetically designed bottles as statement pieces. This trend highlights that brands are focusing on eye-catching, art-inspired designs to captivate consumers, transforming scents into collectible, must-display treasures.
As 1 in 2 consumers purchase fragrances for self-indulgence and luxury, brands elevate fragrance appeal with sleek, monochromatic bottles displaying minimalist sophistication and timeless elegance.
Sustainable and ethical choices
Brands are reducing environmental waste by swapping single-use plastics with glass packaging. Glass is considered a durable, eco-friendly alternative that elevates sustainability and style.
Additionally, consumers increasingly look for fragrances backed by ethical, wildlife-friendly claims to support the protection of animals, fish, and birds. This growing demand offers brands a chance to lead with integrity, appealing to eco-conscious, compassionate buyers.
What’s next in fragrance trends?
Consumers in China, Japan, and South Korea want functional and suitable fragrances for year-round use. This demand presents an opportunity for brands to innovate year-round fragrances, utilizing versatile scents to remain appealing across all seasons. It also keeps collections exciting, encouraging repeat purchases and driving year-round engagement.
Brands can explore rare botanical notes like delicate florals and aromatic herbs to create unique, memorable scent profiles. These high-value ingredients offer an edge in the premium fragrance market, appealing to consumers seeking exclusivity and elegance. Brands that focus on unique scent profiles, functionality, and sustainability will likely provide distinctive consumer experiences.
This article is based on the Innova Market Insights report, “Overview in Fragrances in China, Japan & South Korea.”