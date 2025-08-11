E.L.F. Beauty unveils legal parody campaign to promote affordable cosmetics
E.L.F. Beauty has launched “E.L.F.ino & Schmarnes,” a legal-themed marketing campaign that satirizes courtroom advertising to promote affordable cosmetics.
The series presents a mock legal case against what the brand calls “crimes against lashes, lips, and logic,” including inflated prices, excessive markups, and underestimating shoppers’ awareness. The courtroom setting serves as a platform for product demonstrations, presenting E.L.F.’s range as evidence of accessible and quality beauty products.
“For 21 years, E.L.F. has been making the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, and face,” says Kory Marchisotto, chief marketing officer at E.L.F.
Parody ad campaign
The campaign follows the company’s earlier legal parody “Judge Beauty” and maintains E.L.F.’s focus on humor, entertainment, and value-driven messaging. The brand emphasizes that 75% of its products retail for US$10 or less, while maintaining clean, cruelty-free, and vegan standards.
The campaign stars drag performer Heidi N Closet as “E.L.F.ino” and comedian Matt Rife as “Schmarnes,” a fictional legal team advocating for beauty consumers.
Products presented as “Exhibit A” include several of the brand’s best-known items. The Incredi-Curl Mascara is designed to deliver volume and curl with long-lasting wear while resisting flaking and smudging.
The Halo Glow Liquid Filter serves as a multi-use glow booster, giving skin a radiant, soft-focus appearance. The Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm offers hydration in six shades and flavors, while the Glow Reviver Lip Oil provides a sheer, mint-infused gloss aimed at nourishing lips without a sticky texture.
Rife said the parody reflects his experience growing up with exaggerated law firm commercials, while Heidi N Closet highlights her long-time use of E.L.F. products, adding that affordability does not have to mean sacrificing quality.