Takasago study links mental health and fragrance with new scale
Takasago and Kensuke Okada, associate professor at the University of Tokyo, Japan, have created the Relaxation Scale of Flavors and Fragrances (RSFF) to evaluate the link between stress and scent. A study by the pair identifies specific fragrances that promote relaxation for better mental well-being.
The scale measures subjective relaxation effects of fragrance, odors, and smells, and how those scents provide relaxation rather than sole enjoyment.
“In modern society, there is an increasing demand for the relaxation effects of flavors and fragrances. However, until now, there has been no established psychological scale to measure these effects directly,” states Takasago.
“This research analyzed responses from individuals who experienced various odors, which resulted in developing a new psychological scale with high reliability and validity. By utilizing this scale, we aim to verify the relaxation effects of various odors and contribute to the realization of a well-being society.”
The study underscores the importance of the research given the current economic, social, and environmental uncertainty. It argues that jobs, relationships, and technologies are invariably uncertain, which can cause stress, anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues.
Relaxation and scents
The study, published in Scientific Reports, links scents to emotional well-being and argues that the results are suitable for applications in clinical aromatherapy and stress management in everyday life, pending further research.
The RSFF uses three main relaxation factors for measurement: liberation, nostalgia, and negative emotions.
Liberation relates to relief from stress, lightness of body and mind, and positive feelings. Nostalgia refers to personal memories evoked by odors, and negative emotions refer to reduced anxiety, fatigue, boredom, and nervousness.
It compared the odors of lemon-lime, strawberry, coffee, and vanilla and found that lemon-lime has the highest score of making people feel instantly relaxed.
Meanwhile, coffee and vanilla show the highest level of nostalgia, creating a sense of comfort and safety and reducing negative emotions.
The strawberry scent was more neutral in its relaxation effects, scoring a higher liberation level than coffee and vanilla and higher nostalgia than lemon-lime.
Personal Care Insights previously reported on how fragrance producers are actively improving mental health with mood-enhancing developments, birthing the term “neurofragrances.”
At In-Cosmetics earlier this year, the leading fragrance creators Scentmate by dsm-firmenich and Eurofragance told us that consumers expect functional benefits from fragrances that target specific emotions and support holistic well-being. They also expect fragrances that are environmentally responsible and transparent.