DermRays enhances at-home laser hair removal system and introduces men’s device
DermRays has unveiled an upgrade to its Revive at-home hair removal system and announced the V10S, the first 810nm diode laser device designed specifically for men.
The company’s latest iteration of the Revive features a redesigned two-contact-point applicator, down from four, which aims to deliver faster and more comfortable treatments. The update is especially suited for smaller or more sensitive areas, such as the forehead.
“Every innovation, no matter how small, reflects our dedication to user experience,” says DermRays’ engineering team.
User-driven design
The Revive upgrade was developed based on customer feedback. DermRays noted that more consumers are shifting from intense pulsed light (IPL) devices to diode lasers, which are clinically proven to deliver safer, longer-lasting results.
“The new glide-on head makes treatments effortless,” says Sarah K., a long-time user. DermRays said it will continue to refine its devices based on real-world input.
DermRays offers FDA-cleared, medical-grade devices designed for all genders and skin types.
Introducing the V10S
The V10S is the “world’s first” at-home 810nm diode laser developed for men’s hair patterns. The device uses a medical-grade wavelength to target coarse hair, making it suitable for full hair removal or precision grooming, such as beard shaping.
“V10S fills a critical gap,” says lead developer Mark T. “Men need durable, high-performance tools tailored to their hair density. Diode laser technology outperforms IPL for permanent reduction.”
DermRays says it aims to make professional-grade hair removal accessible to everyone. From the unisex Revive to the male-focused V10S, the company positions its products to deliver salon-level results at home.