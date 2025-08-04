Vidya Group taps gut-skin axis with nutricosmetic supplement
Vidya Group has launched Biotical GS, a supplement targeting the gut-skin axis, tapping into the demand for beauty-from-within. The solution is designed for nutricosmetic and nutraceutical applications and features probiotics, astaxanthin, and plant ceramides. The combination aims to benefit the gut-skin axis, skin elasticity, hydration, and decrease oxidative stress.
It contains the probiotics B. coagulens, B. subtilis, and B. clausii, which support the balance of intestinal microbiota and benefit the skin through the gut.
“The Biotical GS is formulated with three spore-based probiotics, and it was shown [in previous studies] to support the balance of the intestinal microbiota. By the gut-skin axis, it restores the skin barrier function and reduces skin inflammation, inducing immune regulation and slowing down photoaging in the skin,” a spokesperson from Vidya Group tells Personal Care Insights.
“It contains konjac glucosylceramides that restore the skin homeostasis, reduce dry skin, and astaxanthin that reinforce skin protection, including antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.”
Fixing skin through the gut
The supplement contains plant ceramides derived from konjac glucosylceramides, which strengthen the skin barrier, restore elasticity, and improve skin hydration. It also features astaxanthin, a carotenoid with antioxidant properties that helps reduce oxidative stress and photoaging effects on the skin.
Biotical GS is an entirely natural solution that supports intestinal comfort and skin balance, providing a holistic approach to beauty and well-being. It also acts as an anti-aging solution.
The oral supplement was given to 36 women aged 35 to 55 for eight weeks in a clinical trial.
“Several skin changes were observed. Significant increase in skin pliability and firmness in both cheeks was recorded,” details the spokesperson. An improvement in skin elasticity and skin density was also observed.
The trial reports a significant reduction in the depth of the wrinkles compared to baseline in both cheeks. “These findings show that the supplement enhances skin facial elasticity and firmness while reducing wrinkle severity,” says the spokesperson.
Beauty-from-within
The industry is moving toward a holistic approach, intertwining health and beauty. PhytoGaia recently received approval for a human clinical trial to evaluate STGaia’s role in healthy aging, cellular longevity, and telomere preservation. Its complex contains a mixture of tocotrienols and plant squalene.
Last month, Nutrafol officially launched at Ulta Beauty as the retailer intensifies its commitment to wellness-driven beauty. The launch featured a selection of Nutrafol’s popular hair growth supplements, including Nutrafol Women, Nutrafol Women’s Balance (for women above 45), and Nutrafol Postpartum.