In-cosmetics Global: Symrise expands formulator toolbox with Savelite HB for multifunctional cosmetic product protection
21 Mar 2024 --- Symrise will showcase its readily biodegradable ingredient, Savelite HB, at the In-cosmetics Global trade show in Paris, France. The ingredient is based on technology that “reshapes” the field of product protection.
Savelite HB is a “colorless, odorless” liquid designed to act against oxidation and microorganisms to improve product protection and due to the ingredient’s ability to be cold processed, handling is simplified, saving time and energy during production.
The ingredient also functions as a moisturizer with an in vivo corneometer, which measures skin hydration levels, demonstrating a 10.9% increase after two weeks. Symrise claims Savelite HB “fully respects the skin microbiome” and can help stabilize emulsions by reducing oil droplet size.
New tech for reliable ingredients
The multifunctional hydroxypropolyester is said to protect cosmetics products for normal to sensitive skin. Savelite HB is based on “well-established” propanediol and benzoic acid molecules and is being introduced ten years after the “revolutionary” SymSave H, expanding Symrise’s formulator toolbox.
“Symrise has been leading the way on innovations in cosmetic product protection for more than 30 years,” comments Sabrina Mizaël, senior global product manager of Cosmetic Ingredients at Symrise.
“Thanks to this new technology made from well-known ingredients, we are increasing the diversity of our product protection solutions. This enables us to support our customers in their formulation processes. Also, we are helping minimize the impact of our industry on the environment.”
Symrise notes the ingredient meets its environmental targets as it is readily biodegradable while being “sustainably” produced, aligned with “principles of green chemistry.”
Industry developments
In other launches for In-cosmetics Global, Kuraray teased its latest environmentally and skin-friendly cosmetic ingredients — Kuraray Poval LV grades and Isopentyldiol for skin care and makeup applications.
Furthermore, the Personal Care & Home Ingredients 2024 trade show is underway at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center in China. Personal Care Insights spoke to a session speaker about the integration of ESG in China’s beauty and personal care industry.
By Venya Patel