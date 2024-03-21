Unilever’s K18 biotech Airwash dry shampoo promises clean hair with no “white cast”
21 Mar 2024 --- Unilever’s biotech hair care brand K18 introduces AirWash, a “reinvention” of dry shampoo formulated with its newly patented biotechnology OdorBIND. Targeting hair malodor prevention, the non-aerosol dry shampoo promises clean hair “without a white cast, starchy buildup or heavy fragrances.”
The brand highlights its “smart-release technology” designed to keep OdorBIND working for up to three days after one day of application, reducing reapplication times.
“Launching K18 was all about bringing a biotech revolution to the beauty world — creating products that not only elevate daily beauty routines but also empower personal hair expression,” says Suveen Sahib, co-founder and CEO of K18.
“Now, we’re thrilled to introduce AirWash, our latest innovation set to transform the traditional dry shampoo scene with our cutting-edge OdorBIND biotechnology. It’s a game-changer for both our loyal followers and newcomers alike, promising a fresh take on hair care.”
Unilever acquired K18 last December, as part of previously announced plans to focus on “higher growth areas.” The biotech company was founded four years ago by Sahib and Britta Cox.
Formulating with biotech-derived microalgae
While OdorBIND in AirWash is marketed as eliminating off-smells, translucent microbeads in the formula are said to sponge up oil without leaving behind a gritty feeling. It is made with biotech-derived Mediterranean microalgae to “promote scalp health and improve hair manageability.”
AirWash is touted as K18’s “biggest innovation since the K18Peptide,” a patented molecule that works “deep inside the hair fiber at a molecular level,” reversing damage in four minutes “for all hair types.”
K18Peptide was created after ten years of bioscience research into methods of repairing hair damage sites and restoring strength and elasticity.
The full lineup of K18 consumer products includes a protective conditioner, pH protective shampoo, repairing hair oil, leave-in hair mask and detox shampoo.
AirWash is launching on K18’s webshop and at Sephora at the end of this month.
Tech-enabled remedies for malodors
Procter & Gamble’s fragrance development arm also seeks to scale tech-based solutions for battling malodor, introducing Moodify White. The AI-based fragrance design software was created by scent tech specialist Moodify, with algorithms that quickly generate formulas claiming to “outperform the best malodor control benchmarks.”
In previous research, a study in body odor formation further revealed the role of skin microbiomes in off-scents. Bacterial species identified in the paper, including Propionibacterium and Corynebacterium, emerged as key contributors to malodorous compound production.
French biotech player Alphanosos also explored AI applications to mitigate unpleasant odors with new fragrance technologies in collaboration with Spanish fragrance house Eurofragance. Alphanosos uses its algorithms to assemble natural and chemical non-pharma ingredients, resulting in patentable scent blends with “strong biological activities.”
By Benjamin Ferrer