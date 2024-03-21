Opal by Opalescence offers at-home teeth whitening products
21 Mar 2024 --- Opalescence launches its first at-home teeth whitening line after providing professional teeth whitening products to dentists for 30 years.
The company says Opal will help consumers obtain oral health and “premium” results with a “safe, gentle and affordable” whitening experience.
“While there are many teeth whitening options out there, research has shown that nothing beats professional whitening through a dentist. But not everyone can access professional teeth whitening,” says Dr. Jaleena Jessop, chief clinical officer for Opalescence.
“So, in creating Opal by Opalescence, our goal is to finally offer a safe whitening system that people can experience from the comfort of home and still get premium results, regardless of their ability to access a dentist.”
At home professional teeth whitening
Opal by Opalescence’s prefilled tray whitening options, available in classic and gentle formulas, come with seven prefilled upper and lower trays that conform to the teeth.
The company says the trays stay in place and whiten up to four to five shades.
Opal also offers Original Whitening Toothpaste and Sensitivity Relief Whitening Toothpaste, designed to remove surface stains and whiten teeth “by up to two shades in one month.”
Additionally, Opal by Opalescence has a product bundle, The Glow-Getter Kit, featuring either the Classic or Gentle prefilled tray teeth whitening paired with the brand’s Original or Sensitivity Relief Whitening Toothpaste.
“Opalescence whitening, Opal’s parent brand, has professionally whitened over 100 million smiles worldwide, so we’re confident that the science-backed formula and innovative prefilled tray delivery system we’ve created for Opal is by far the next best thing to a professional teeth whitening treatment that’s ever hit the market,” remarks Jessop.
Oral health trends
Innova Market Insights data suggests that oral care launches have been increasing globally, featuring a +33% year-over-year growth when comparing April 2021 to March 2022 and April 2022 to March 2023.
From April 2022 to March 2023, the top subcategory of global oral care launches was Toothpaste (72%). From April 2022 to March 2023, Saccarin (61%) was the leading ingredient in global oral care tracked. The top selected positionings of global personal care launches tracked with oral care in April 2022 to March 2023 are Long Lasting (30%), Anti-bacterial (30%) and No Animal Ingredients (14%).
Earlier this month, Colgate released its first all-purple toothpaste that color-corrects yellow tones “in one brush.” Colgate Optic White Purple uses Purple Brighteners and the company’s Micropolishing Technology to remove surface stains and tackle an “often long and expensive process” that can take days, weeks or months.
By Sabine Waldeck