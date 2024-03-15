Colgate uses micropolishing tech in purple toothpaste to “instantly” color-correct yellow tones
15 Mar 2024 --- Colgate says its first all-purple toothpaste will instantly color-correct yellow tones “in one brush.” Colgate Optic White Purple uses Purple Brighteners and the company’s exclusive Micropolishing Technology to remove surface stains and tackle an “often long and expensive process” that can take days, weeks or months.
“While brushing your teeth may seem to be one of the most basic steps to having a good oral routine, sometimes people forget that the outward appearance of their teeth also matters,” says Laura Vogel, senior director, Oral Care, Marketing Asia-Pacific, Colgate-Palmolive.
“With the launch of Colgate Optic White Purple, we are revolutionizing oral care to oral beauty and provide an instant solution to color-correcting yellow tones, no matter the occasion.”
Whitening with color theory
Inspired by the color theory wheel, Colgate Optic White Purple leverages complementary colors to enhance teeth whiteness.
Purple Brighteners in the formula are optical pigments that are said to absorb ultraviolet light and reflect blue or violet light. The technology apparently neutralizes yellow undertones instantly.
A tube of Colgate Optic White Purple contains “safe and effective” ingredients. It is infused with a “meticulously crafted” blend of ingredients, including core-shell silica and high clean silica, for “effective stain removal” and “gentle polishing for visibly brighter teeth.”
The formula is also labeled safe for enamel and everyday use.
Colgate Optic White Purple is available in Thailand and Vietnam and will be launched in the Philippines in April and Malaysia in May.
Oral care innovation
This past year, the oral care industry has seen an increasing number of launches for “innovative and fun” products that especially attract Gen Z and millennial consumers, as highlighted in data by Innova Market Insights.
Recently introduced NPD in the oral care category include microbiome-balancing probiotics, tablet formats (natural mouthwash and toothpaste) and fluoride alternatives that can be swallowed.
In the premium category, Moon Oral Beauty introduced its Luminous Shine Teeth Serum. Marketed as an advanced teeth whitening serum, the product combines clinically proven whitening power with “age-defying hydration benefits” while targeting “rapid teeth whitening results in less than ten days.”
With clean and gentle formulations trending, scientists have discovered a “safe and effective” fluoride alternative mineral compound for toothpaste. Hydroxyapatite – a calcium phosphate mineral compound found naturally in teeth and bones – could be just as effective as fluoride when it comes to protecting against dental cavities, they posit.
By Benjamin Ferrer